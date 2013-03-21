The National to release ‘Troubling’ new album in May

The National will release their new album “Trouble Will Find Me” on May 21. The 4AD set is the rock band’s sixth full-length, and was recorded out of Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, N.Y. The band produced the set’s 13 tracks, as Craig Silvey mixed with some help from longtime collaborator Peter Katis and Marcus Paquin.

There’s no specific comment on how the songs sound, though its members say that the songwriting came easier than on previous albums. They last released “High Violet” in May 2010.

“For the past ten years we”d been chasing something, wanting to prove something. And this chase was about trying to disprove our own insecurities. After touring ‘High Violet,’ I think we felt like we”d finally gotten there,” said frontman Matt Berninger in a statement. “Now we could relax-not in terms of our own expectations but we didn”t have to prove our identity any longer.”

“It”s free-wheeling again. The songs on one level are our most complex, and on another they”re our most simple and human,” guitarist Aaron Dessner said.

Prior to release, fans of the band can get a glimpse into the band’s current dynamic in “Mistaken for Strangers,” a doc made by Matt’s brother Tom during the National’s last major tour. The film premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 17.

The National have plotted a tour around the release of “Trouble Will Find Me,” with stops at Bonnaroo, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and other major dates. Find the tour dates below.

“High Violet” peaked at No. 3 on The Billboard 200 in its first week on the chart.

Here is the tracklist for “Trouble Will Find Me”:

1. I Should Live in Salt
2. Demons
3. Don’t Swallow the Cap
4. Fireproof
5. Sea of Love
6. Heaenfaced
7. This Is the Last Time
8. Graceless
9. Slipped
10. I Need My Girl
11. Humiliation
12. Pink Rabbits
13. Hard to Find
 
Here are The National’s Tour Dates:

5/16:              State Theater                                   Ithaca, NY
5/26:              Boston Calling/ City Hall Plaza        Boston, MA
6/05:              Barclay’s Center                              Brooklyn, NY
6/06:              Merriweather Post Pavilion             Columbia, MD
6/07:              Mann Center for Performing Arts    Philadelphia, PA
6/08:              The National                                   Richmond, VA
6/10:              Red Hat Amphitheatre                    Raleigh, NC
6/11:              Stage AE                                         Pittsburgh, PA
6/13:              Lachine Canal                                 Montreal, Canada
6/14:              Yonge Dundas Square                    Toronto, Canada
6/15:              The LC Pavilion                               Columbus, OH
6/13-16:        Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival       Manchester, TN
6/21:              Hurricane Festival                            Scheessel, Germany
6/22:              Southside Festival                            Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany
6/25:              Cirque Royal                                     Brussels, Belgium
6/28:              Live At The Marquee                        Cork, Ireland
6/30:              Parco Della Musica                           Rome, Italy
7/01:              City Sound Festival                           Milan, Italy
7/02:              Salata                                                Zagreb, Croatia
7/14:              Bunbury Music Festival                    Cincinnati, OH
8/06:              Roy Wilkins Auditorium                    St. Paul, MN
8/10:              Greek Theatre                                   Los Angeles, CA
9/17:              Red Rocks Amphitheater                  Morrison, CO

