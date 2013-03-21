The National to release ‘Troubling’ new album in May

The National will release their new album “Trouble Will Find Me” on May 21. The 4AD set is the rock band’s sixth full-length, and was recorded out of Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, N.Y. The band produced the set’s 13 tracks, as Craig Silvey mixed with some help from longtime collaborator Peter Katis and Marcus Paquin.

There’s no specific comment on how the songs sound, though its members say that the songwriting came easier than on previous albums. They last released “High Violet” in May 2010.

“For the past ten years we”d been chasing something, wanting to prove something. And this chase was about trying to disprove our own insecurities. After touring ‘High Violet,’ I think we felt like we”d finally gotten there,” said frontman Matt Berninger in a statement. “Now we could relax-not in terms of our own expectations but we didn”t have to prove our identity any longer.”

“It”s free-wheeling again. The songs on one level are our most complex, and on another they”re our most simple and human,” guitarist Aaron Dessner said.

Prior to release, fans of the band can get a glimpse into the band’s current dynamic in “Mistaken for Strangers,” a doc made by Matt’s brother Tom during the National’s last major tour. The film premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 17.

The National have plotted a tour around the release of “Trouble Will Find Me,” with stops at Bonnaroo, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and other major dates. Find the tour dates below.

“High Violet” peaked at No. 3 on The Billboard 200 in its first week on the chart.

Here is the tracklist for “Trouble Will Find Me”:

1. I Should Live in Salt

2. Demons

3. Don’t Swallow the Cap

4. Fireproof

5. Sea of Love

6. Heaenfaced

7. This Is the Last Time

8. Graceless

9. Slipped

10. I Need My Girl

11. Humiliation

12. Pink Rabbits

13. Hard to Find



Here are The National’s Tour Dates:

5/16: State Theater Ithaca, NY

5/26: Boston Calling/ City Hall Plaza Boston, MA

6/05: Barclay’s Center Brooklyn, NY

6/06: Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

6/07: Mann Center for Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

6/08: The National Richmond, VA

6/10: Red Hat Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC

6/11: Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

6/13: Lachine Canal Montreal, Canada

6/14: Yonge Dundas Square Toronto, Canada

6/15: The LC Pavilion Columbus, OH

6/13-16: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Manchester, TN

6/21: Hurricane Festival Scheessel, Germany

6/22: Southside Festival Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany

6/25: Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

6/28: Live At The Marquee Cork, Ireland

6/30: Parco Della Musica Rome, Italy

7/01: City Sound Festival Milan, Italy

7/02: Salata Zagreb, Croatia

7/14: Bunbury Music Festival Cincinnati, OH

8/06: Roy Wilkins Auditorium St. Paul, MN

8/10: Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

9/17: Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO