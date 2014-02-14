The National’s new ‘I Need My Girl’ video sweetens up Valentine’s Day

Even the most staunch February 14 hater will crack a smile after watching The National’s new video for “I Need My Girl.” Check it out below.
The video for the love song off 2013″s “Trouble Will Find Me” portrays Matt Berninger”s vulnerable lyrics through couples interlocked in an intimate dance. Director Sophia Peer keeps it simple, placing the dancers on a black background and tracing their moves in slow motion.
The National will continue its North American tour on March 25 in Los Angeles, where it will premiere its new concert film “Mistaken for Strangers.” Read more about the film here and check out the full tour dates below the video.
Here are The National”s 2014 tour dates:
03/25 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
04/09 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
04/10 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
04/11 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
04/12 Grand Rapids, MI – Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center
04/15 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
04/16 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
04/21 Austin, TX – The Moody Theater at Austin City Limits Live
04/22 Austin, TX – The Moody Theater at Austin City Limits Live
04/26 Berkley, CA – Greek Theatre
05/09-11 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
06/12 Aarhus, DK – NorthSide Festival
