DC Comics

Stan Lee seems to get most of the mainstream praise, but right alongside the Marvel legend was Jack Kirby, who wrote and drew right next to Lee. Now, one of his most beloved creations, The New Gods, is getting a big-budget adaptation in the DC Universe’s leap to the multiverse with A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay helming the film.

This comes from Deadline, which points out that this all stems back to a reference she made last year when DuVernay said her favorite superhero was Big Barda, who first appeared in a Mister Miracle comic and hails from Apokolips.