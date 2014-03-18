The new ‘Peanuts’ teaser will make you feel all warm and fuzzy

Good grief!

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang are the latest cartoon characters to get a CGI relaunch, courtesy of Blue Sky Studios (“Ice Age,” “Rio”).

The brand new teaser doesn't give much away — it's basically just a quick “2001” spoof, followed by Charlie and Snoopy running around to the familiar strains of Vince Guaraldi's jazzy theme — but it serves as a warm reminder of the Charles Schultz characters' endless charm.

Watch the teaser here:

Steve Martino (“Ice Age: Continental Drift”) is directing from a script by Craig Schulz”s son Bryan and Cornelius Uliano. Another Schultz, Craig, is producing alongside Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”).

“Peanuts” opens November 6, 2015.