The new ‘Peanuts’ teaser will make you feel all warm and fuzzy

#Animation
03.18.14 4 years ago

Good grief! 

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang are the latest cartoon characters to get a CGI relaunch, courtesy of Blue Sky Studios (“Ice Age,” “Rio”). 

The brand new teaser doesn't give much away — it's basically just a quick “2001” spoof, followed by Charlie and Snoopy running around to the familiar strains of Vince Guaraldi's jazzy theme — but it serves as a warm reminder of the Charles Schultz characters' endless charm. 

Watch the teaser here:

Steve Martino (“Ice Age: Continental Drift”) is directing from a script by Craig Schulz”s son Bryan and Cornelius Uliano. Another Schultz, Craig, is producing alongside Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”). 

“Peanuts” opens November 6, 2015.

