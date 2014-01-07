The next ‘Conjuring’? Eric Bana battles demons in summer horror ‘Deliver Us from Evil’

Does Sony have the next “Conjuring” on their hands?

After last year’s James Wan sleeper grossed more than $300 million worldwide, summer is suddenly big business for horror movies – and Screen Gems is hoping to score another supernaturally-themed hit with the forthcoming exorcism fright flick “Deliver Us from Evil,” directed by Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”) and starring Eric Bana and Edgar Ramirez as a New York police officer and a priest, respectively, who team up to combat a rash of demonic possessions. Check out the first two stills and an official synopsis for the film below, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing it in the comments.

“Deliver Us from Evil” hits theaters on July 2.

Official synopsis:

In ‘Deliver Us from Evil,’ New York police officer Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), struggling with his own personal issues, begins investigating a series of disturbing and inexplicable crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest (Edgar Ramirez), schooled in the rituals of exorcism, to combat the frightening and demonic possessions that are terrorizing their city. Based upon the book, which details Sarchie”s bone-chilling real-life cases.