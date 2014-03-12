The NSFW, Below-the-Belt ‘First Kiss’ Parody We Need

03.12.14 4 years ago

If you found that damn “First Kiss” video cute, you've qualified to watch this hilarious parody video entitled — oh yes — “First Handjob.” Is it NSFW? Kind of, but not because there's any nudity. It's mostly just a necessary parody of the awkwardness between strangers who are being forced to feign intimacy for our enjoyment. 

