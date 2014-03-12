If you found that damn “First Kiss” video cute, you've qualified to watch this hilarious parody video entitled — oh yes — “First Handjob.” Is it NSFW? Kind of, but not because there's any nudity. It's mostly just a necessary parody of the awkwardness between strangers who are being forced to feign intimacy for our enjoyment.
The NSFW, Below-the-Belt ‘First Kiss’ Parody We Need
Louis VIrtel 03.12.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With