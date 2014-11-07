The Original ‘Too Many Cooks’: These Fake ‘Dynasty’ Credits

Like you, I lapped up every uproarious actor name and dada plot twist of “Too Many Cooks,” Adult Swim's bizarre parody of '80s TV opening credits. But that video also reminded me of one of the internet's true lost gems: these fake opening titles to “Dynasty.”

The comedy outfit Fatal Farm made a number of these parodies, including a “Golden Girls” edition and a “Doogie Howser” riff featuring, like “Too Many Cooks,” a knife-wielding credits killer. Enjoy this incredible YouTube moment. Pamela Sue Martin, we love you.