‘The Originals’: Was all the Klaus-Marcel battle build-up worth it?

I was looking forward to the much-anticipated face-off between Marcel and Klaus on “The Originals” (Tues. at 8:00 p.m. on the CW) last night. While the two vampires and former friends brought different assets to the table, that didn’t necessarily mean it wasn’t a fair fight. Klaus is an Original (so he can’t be killed) and a hybrid (so he’s even more powerful than a vampire). Marcel is just a regular vampire, but he has an army of fellow vampires, plus a pocket witch (Davina) on his side. This was going to be a long, drawn-out battle to the death, right?
Well, no, not really. It only took a few minutes for Klaus to prove he can kill an entire army of vampires with his bare hands before Marcel cried uncle, picked up the coin Klaus had put on the ground for his first minion, and hand over the white oak dagger as Rebekah stood powerlessly nearby. It was the right thing to do, and good on Rebekah for nudging her boyfriend to make it happen. Though Marcel’s men took a heavy hit, not everyone was killed, and sucking it up saved lives. Marcel is a great leader, and he makes a strong point later when he tells Klaus he has something his new boss will never have — the loyalty of those who believe in him.
So, yes, inevitable, totally logical in many respects — and still pretty damn disappointing. We knew Klaus was strong, and we knew he wouldn’t have an army of his own to fight with him. I guess it seemed as if the battle to drag Klaus away had to be accomplished in one big fight sequence. But I thought this face off might have been more effective and more convincing if it hadn’t been so damn quick. Klaus is Superman? Seriously? Stronger is okay. Unbeatable (at least for now) is just disappointing.
This fast resolution approach is an issue I often have with “The Vampire Diaries,” in that huge amounts of plot are churned through with little time for us (or the characters) to digest it. This felt like a missed opportunity, given all of the build-up we’ve seen on “The Originals” since the first episode. The pacing of this spin-off has also been better — or was, until last night.
Of course, the battle isn’t truly over. Marcel and Klaus are always going to butt heads, and though I don’t know what this means for Rebekah (Klaus chose not to stab her with the dagger, so that’s progress), I’m hoping she can continue her relationship with Marcel for a least a while until Klaus throws a tantrum for some reason. Then again, Klaus is in therapy (yay, Cami!), so we might see some scenes in which he asks his siblings to do trust exercises and listen to him read letters about his feelings. Watching Klaus cry as he confronted Elijah and Rebekah in last night’s episode was a fabulous scene (don’t we love Joseph Morgan?) — and needed to happen so that the show still had a full cast (we can only have so many weeks with Elijah stuck in a coffin, people).
I’m sure the game plan for “The Originals” is going to be twisty-turny and there are more battles ahead. I just hope the show takes it’s time. I, for one, am in it for the long haul, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.
What did you think of last night’s episode?
true,was very short and i was like waiting to see claus in chain and being tormented before he come up with a vicious act and attack all .but thats claus the hybrid,makes no sense if he were defeated so easily. but boy does he have a way with words..and those tears!! he carries so much pain and dissappointment . those authors are really falling in love with claus,they make him look gooooood
tht episodes was one of my favorites yea the fight scene was short i but ihad cheered for klaus all the way and was overjoyed them golden glowing eyes look up at me ,yea we all wanted some big fight but what do you expect its klaus your dealing with, rebecca should have known the outcome and she still hasnt learned.
SO FAR ORIGINALS A+ best idea they couldve come up with a spin off of vampire diaries (tht turned out better), the moment i heard i was flabber gasped thee original “The Orignals” episode was so good i knew the show would be amazing and its still going strong, im definitly in for the haul!