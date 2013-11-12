‘The Originals’: Who will win the war – Marcel or Klaus?

In tonight’s new episode of “The Originals’ (Tues. at 8:00 p.m. on the CW), we got a few surprises. Klaus bit Elijah with his killer hybrid spit! Tyler’s back! Oh, and Marcel didn’t steal Hayley last week — Tyler did. I’m not sure I bought much of Tyler’s cameo appearance, as much as I enjoyed seeing him again (even if he did show up on “The Vampire Diaries” just to take a crap on Caroline’s heart).

Klaus finally gets his chance to smash Tyler like a bug, and his reason for holding back? Death would be too kind! I can think of many, many better reasons to spare Tyler’s life, but alright, fine. This episode seemed centered around big reveals I assumed we already knew. The baby inside Hayley could MAKE HYBRIDS! Well, duh.

What was more exciting was that semi-good guy Marcel finally found the push he needed to declare war on Klaus — Rebekah. It was pretty sweet to see that he planned to build a house for the two of them, though she had excellent reasons for not sticking around long enough to see it. Klaus is a bitch of a brother, and no way was he going to let her be happy, especially if that ruined his bromance with Marcel.

I have to think that no one’s winning this war, of course — after all, we’ve gotten far too attached to both Klaus and Marcel to see them written off now. No, it’s going to be a long, drawn-out battle for New Orleans, one that will surely come with many casualties. The question is, what’s going to happen to that hybrid baby?

I refuse to believe anyone’s going to succeed in yanking it out of Hayley before it’s ready, so the question is who will take the baby girl and use her as a weapon in the coming battle. Will Marcel, having learned the truth about the baby from Tyler, decide that snatching Hayley is his way of turning all his vampires into hybrids? Will Klaus take the baby from Hayley to start his second hybrid army? Or will Hayley run away with Elijah to live on a farm somewhere, making jam? Okay, that last one’s a fantasy, but you never know.

At least the secret of Hayley is out, and it seems the secret of Davina’s location is probably a minute away from being divulged (you can’t convince me that Klaus or Elijah won’t shake it out of poor Josh like spare change from a sofa cushion). Maybe once everyone stops skulking around we can finally get this battle underway.

What do you think is going to happen to Hayley’s baby? What did you think of Davina and Josh’s friendship? What do you think Elijah is going to do about that nasty Klaus bite?