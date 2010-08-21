‘The Pacific,’ Betty White, Neil Patrick Harris win Creative Arts Emmys

HBO’s “The Pacific” was the big winner at Saturday (Aug. 21) night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home seven trophies at the ceremony that precedes next Sunday’s big Emmy telecast on NBC.

Other big winners on Saturday included the ABC animated half-hour “Disney Prep & Landing,” with four wins and “The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Concert,” “Modern Family” and “Saturday Night Live” with three wins apiece.

Among the wins for “Saturday Night Live” was an expected win for Betty White as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy. White had a hand in all three “SNL” wins, as her episode also took prizes for makeup and for Don Roy King’s direction.

White’s counterpart as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series was Neil Patrick Harris, who won for “Glee” and then later took home a second Emmy as part of the team behind the Tonys telecast. These were Harris’ first Emmy wins, with his annual “How I Met Your Mother” nomination still coming next week.

On the drama acting side, John Lithgow surprised nobody in winning Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his chilling work on “Dexter.” Lithgow won three previous Emmys for “3rd Rock from the Sun” and an additional Emmy for a guest performance on “Amazing Stories.”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series went to Ann-Margret for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” her first Emmy win on her sixth nomination.

And a complete list of Saturday’s winners:

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series:

“Mad Men”

Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or Special

“The Pacific”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series:

“Modern Family”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special:

“The Pacific”

Outstanding Makeup for Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic):

“The Pacific”

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic):

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic):

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy:

Betty White, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries or a Movie:

“Return to Cranford”

Outstanding Costumes for a Series:

“The Tudors”

Outstanding Music Direction:

“Olympic Games”

Outstanding Choreography:

Mia Michaels, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Outstanding Music Score:

“24”

Outstanding Music Score for Miniseries or a Movie:

“Temple Grandin”

Outstanding Music and Lyrics:

“When I’m Gone,” from “Monk”

Outstanding Art Direction for Variety, Music or Nonfiction Program:

“82nd Annual Academy Awards”

Outstanding Art Direction for Miniseries or Movie:

“The Pacific”



Outstanding Art Direction for a Single-Camera Series:

“The Tudors”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Comedy Series:

“Modern Family”

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series:

“Lost”

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for Miniseries or a Movie:

“Temple Grandin”

Outstanding Short Form Picture Editing:

“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon”



Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Program:

“By the People: Election of Barack Obama”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Reality Program:

“Intervention”

Outstanding Animated Program:

“Disney Prep & Landing”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:

“Robot Chicken”



Outstanding Voiceover Performance:

Anne Hathaway, “The Simpsons”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination:

“FlashForward”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Series:

“CSI”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Movie, Miniseries or Special

“The Pacific, Part 5”

Outstanding Main Titles Design:

“Bored to Death”

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music:

“Nurse Jackie”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

John Lithgow, “Dexter”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Glee”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or Movie

“The Pacific, Part 2”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Half-Hour Series

(Tie): “Entourage” and “Modern Family”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Music Series or Special

(tie): “The 52nd AnnualGrammy Awards” and “The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert”

Outstanding Cinematography for Half-Hour Series:

“Weeds”



Outstanding Cinematography for One-Hour Show:

“CSI”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie:

“Return to Cranford”

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction:

“Survivor”

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction:

“Life”

Outstanding Technical Direction for a Series:

“Dancing with the Stars”

Outstanding Technical Direction for a Miniseries, Movie or Special:

“The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert”

Outstanding Lighting Direction:

Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Neil Patrick Harris, “Glee”



Outstanding Direction for Nonfiction:

“My Lai”

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Nonfiction Programming:

“National Parks”

Exceptional Merit in Nonfiction Filmmaking:

“Nerakhoon (The Betrayal)”

Outstanding Nonfiction Special:

“Teddy: In His Own Words”



Outstanding Nonfiction Series:

“National Parks: America’s Outstanding Idea”

Outstanding Special Class Program:

“63rd Annual Tony Awards”



Outstanding Creative Achievement Interactive:

“Star Wars Uncut”

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive:

“The Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie”

Outstanding Variety Special:

“Kennedy Center Honors”

Outstanding Variety Writing:

“Colbert Report”

Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program:

“Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – The Face Of Courage: Kids Living With Cancer”

Outstanding Commercial:

“The Man Your Man Could Smell Like • Old Spice Body Wash”

Outstanding Reality Program:

“Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution”



Outstanding Reality Host:

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Ann-Margret, “Law & Order: SVU”