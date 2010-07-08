‘The Pacific,’ ‘Glee’ ‘Mad Men’ dominate 2010 Emmy nominations

HBO’s “The Pacific” led all programming with 24 nominations for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards, announced on Thursday (July 8) morning.
On the comedy front, FOX’s musical sensation “Glee” led the pack with 19 nominations, while it was two-time returning series champion “Mad Men” pacing the drama side with 17 nominations.
“The Pacific” paced a terrific morning for HBO, which received 101 nominations in total, by far the most of any network, broadcast or cable. In addition to the 24 nods for the World War II miniseries, HBO had 15 nominations apiece for “Temple Grandin” and “You Don’t Know Jack,” plus five for “True Blood” and four for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which were nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series respectively.
Joining “Curb” in the Outstanding Comedy Series field were “Glee,” Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” NBC’s “The Office” and ABC’s “Modern Family,” which was nominated for 14 Emmys in its first run.
“Glee” and “Modern Family” were both major players in the comedy acting categories as well.
On the lead actress side for comedy, “Glee” star Lea Michele will be facing off against last year’s winner Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”), former drama winner Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and former category champs Tina Fey (“30 Rock”) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”). On the lead actor side for comedy, “Glee” star Matthew Morrison will go against former winners Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”) and Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”), plus Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”), Steve Carell (“The Office”) and Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”).
“Modern Family,” in turn, dominated the supporting categories, particularly supporting actor where Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will all go up against “Glee” co-star Chris Colfer, Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jon Cryer (“Two and a Half Men”). Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” are up for supporting actress in a comedy against Jane Lynch of “Glee,” plus Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”), Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”) and Jane Krakowski.
If this story has led with comedy, it’s because that’s where the shiny new shows are, but that doesn’t mean that the drama series field hasn’t also opened itself up for some new blood.
In addition to two-time winner “Mad Men” and returning favorites “Breaking Bad,” “Dexter” and the final season of “Lost,” the Outstanding Drama Series field features “True Blood” and “The Good Wife.”
“The Good Wife” had the best Emmy nomination performance of any new drama, picking up eight nominations, including nods for leading lady Julianna Margulies, supporting actresses Archie Panjabi and Christine Baranski, plus guest actors Dylan Baker and Alan Cumming.
Joining Margulies in the Lead Actress, Drama category are two-time winner Glenn Close (“Damages”), Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”), January Jones (“Mad Men”) and, in one of the morning’s big surprises, frequently snubbed “Friday Night Lights” star Connie Britton.
And it wasn’t only Britton who broke into the field after years of Emmy apathy. Her on-screen hubby Kyle Chandler is up for Lead Actor, Drama against Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Matthew Fox (“Lost”), Hugh Laurie (“House”), Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) and two-time winner Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”).
Cranston’s “Breaking Bad” co-star Aaron Paul is up for Supporting Actor, Drama against two former “Lost” winners (Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson), Emmy favorite Andre Braugher (“Men of a Certain Age”), John Slattery (“Mad Men”) and Martin Short (“Damages”).
I’m really excited that Burrell, Stonestreet, AND Ferguson were nominated! That was a nice surprise this morning.
Modern Family was even recognized in guest actor category with Fred Willard.
Overall in my view, a better group that typical emmy (though obviously too much Glee)
Yay for Andre Braugher and FNL.
The biggest disappointment – no Josh Holloway – clearly they weren’t watching Lost this year.
I’m surprised by how much the Emmy voters got right this year: Leaving Family Guy out, Matthew Fox for Best Actor, Amy Pohler for Best Actress. However, even as a Modern Family fan, I am upset that 3 of their actors got Best supporting nods, instead giving one of those spots to the undeniably great Nick Offerman for Parks and Rec.
And speaking of Parks and Rec, how did The Office and Nurse Jackie get in over NBCs best comedy this year?
Overall this is better than last year, good to see Friday Night Lights actors crack their way in.
How is it that David Simon continues to get the fat shaft from Emmy voters? Treme was better than almost anything on TV, yet it didnt receive a single nomination. And where is the love for Justified? Or Parenthood? Or FNL? Guess quality writing and acting isnt in demand anymore.
Good lord the Emmmys miss the boat, each and every time.
Too many blacks are cast on Simon’s shows, unfortunatelt. All of the individuals voting are current or former KKK members.
velocity – I actually agree with you about the Nick Offerman omission, but I’d say it’s Jon Cryer who is the weakest link on that list. Although I was a little surprised, though not unpleased, to see Ferguson included.
Not enough people watch it, period, full stop. Same problem with Sons of Anarchy. It’s not right, but it’s also I guess why God (or some random people) created the TCAs.
But, yes, Jon Cryer got his. And considering the Emmy’s MO I think this is NPH’s year – not because it was a great year but because he got high profile hosting gigs and he deserved it the last few years over Piven and Cryer.
As per usual, the Emmys are a mix of pleasant surprise and frustration. Some of the upset nominations were cool, but Katey Sagal getting snubbed is a crime against television. Meh. Better than the Grammys at least!