‘The Pacific,’ ‘Glee’ ‘Mad Men’ dominate 2010 Emmy nominations

HBO’s “The Pacific” led all programming with 24 nominations for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards, announced on Thursday (July 8) morning.

On the comedy front, FOX’s musical sensation “Glee” led the pack with 19 nominations, while it was two-time returning series champion “Mad Men” pacing the drama side with 17 nominations.

“The Pacific” paced a terrific morning for HBO, which received 101 nominations in total, by far the most of any network, broadcast or cable. In addition to the 24 nods for the World War II miniseries, HBO had 15 nominations apiece for “Temple Grandin” and “You Don’t Know Jack,” plus five for “True Blood” and four for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which were nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series respectively.

Joining “Curb” in the Outstanding Comedy Series field were “Glee,” Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” NBC’s “The Office” and ABC’s “Modern Family,” which was nominated for 14 Emmys in its first run.

“Glee” and “Modern Family” were both major players in the comedy acting categories as well.

On the lead actress side for comedy, “Glee” star Lea Michele will be facing off against last year’s winner Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”), former drama winner Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and former category champs Tina Fey (“30 Rock”) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”). On the lead actor side for comedy, “Glee” star Matthew Morrison will go against former winners Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”) and Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”), plus Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”), Steve Carell (“The Office”) and Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”).

“Modern Family,” in turn, dominated the supporting categories, particularly supporting actor where Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will all go up against “Glee” co-star Chris Colfer, Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jon Cryer (“Two and a Half Men”). Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” are up for supporting actress in a comedy against Jane Lynch of “Glee,” plus Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”), Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”) and Jane Krakowski.

If this story has led with comedy, it’s because that’s where the shiny new shows are, but that doesn’t mean that the drama series field hasn’t also opened itself up for some new blood.

In addition to two-time winner “Mad Men” and returning favorites “Breaking Bad,” “Dexter” and the final season of “Lost,” the Outstanding Drama Series field features “True Blood” and “The Good Wife.”

“The Good Wife” had the best Emmy nomination performance of any new drama, picking up eight nominations, including nods for leading lady Julianna Margulies, supporting actresses Archie Panjabi and Christine Baranski, plus guest actors Dylan Baker and Alan Cumming.

Joining Margulies in the Lead Actress, Drama category are two-time winner Glenn Close (“Damages”), Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”), January Jones (“Mad Men”) and, in one of the morning’s big surprises, frequently snubbed “Friday Night Lights” star Connie Britton.

And it wasn’t only Britton who broke into the field after years of Emmy apathy. Her on-screen hubby Kyle Chandler is up for Lead Actor, Drama against Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Matthew Fox (“Lost”), Hugh Laurie (“House”), Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) and two-time winner Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”).

Cranston’s “Breaking Bad” co-star Aaron Paul is up for Supporting Actor, Drama against two former “Lost” winners (Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson), Emmy favorite Andre Braugher (“Men of a Certain Age”), John Slattery (“Mad Men”) and Martin Short (“Damages”).

