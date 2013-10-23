The ‘Peanuts’ gang will team with ‘Bridesmaids” Paul Feig for big screen

#Paul Feig
10.23.13 5 years ago

The Peanuts gang has just added another funny friend in the form of “Bridesmaids” mastermind Paul Feig.

The writer–director has signed on to produce and oversee 20th Century Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios’ upcoming animated feature based on Charles Schulz”s enduring comic strip series, according to Deadline.

Steve Martino (“Dr. Seuss” Horton Hears A Who!,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”) is directing from a script by  and Bryan Schulz (no relation), Cornelius Uliano and Craig Schulz, the son of the “Peanuts” creator, 

The three writers are also producing alongside Feig.

The highly influential “Peanuts” ran in syndicated newspapers for nearly half a century, and featured iconic characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the gang. Schulz passed away in 2000. 

Feig, who created the cult show “Freaks And Geeks,” is best-known for writing and directing foul-mouthed comedies such as “Bridesmaids” and “The Heat.” “Peanuts” will be his first animated project. His next film is the spy comedy “Susan Cooper,” starring regular collaborator Melissa McCarthy.
 
“Growing up, ‘Peanuts’ was my ‘Star Wars,'” Feig said. “Charles Schulz”s characters influenced everything in my career, especially ‘Freaks And Geeks.’ I”m thrilled I finally get to be pals with Charlie Brown and Snoopy.”
Craig Schulz added: “As we continue on our creative journey to bring my father”s characters to life, collaborating with a talent like Paul is a great step forward. Knowing how Peanuts, especially Charlie Brown”s never-give-up-attitude, has influenced him throughout his life makes this partnership even more meaningful.”

“Peanuts” is set to be released November 6, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Feig
TAGSCharles SchulzCHARLIE BROWNPAUL FEIGPEANUTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP