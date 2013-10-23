The ‘Peanuts’ gang will team with ‘Bridesmaids” Paul Feig for big screen

The Peanuts gang has just added another funny friend in the form of “Bridesmaids” mastermind Paul Feig.

The writer–director has signed on to produce and oversee 20th Century Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios’ upcoming animated feature based on Charles Schulz”s enduring comic strip series, according to Deadline.

Steve Martino (“Dr. Seuss” Horton Hears A Who!,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”) is directing from a script by and Bryan Schulz (no relation), Cornelius Uliano and Craig Schulz, the son of the “Peanuts” creator,

The three writers are also producing alongside Feig.

The highly influential “Peanuts” ran in syndicated newspapers for nearly half a century, and featured iconic characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the gang. Schulz passed away in 2000.

Feig, who created the cult show “Freaks And Geeks,” is best-known for writing and directing foul-mouthed comedies such as “Bridesmaids” and “The Heat.” “Peanuts” will be his first animated project. His next film is the spy comedy “Susan Cooper,” starring regular collaborator Melissa McCarthy.



“Growing up, ‘Peanuts’ was my ‘Star Wars,'” Feig said. “Charles Schulz”s characters influenced everything in my career, especially ‘Freaks And Geeks.’ I”m thrilled I finally get to be pals with Charlie Brown and Snoopy.”