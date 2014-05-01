‘The Phantom’ poised for big screen return

(CBR) “The Phantom” shall rise again! The Tracking Board reports that The Mark Gordon Company has secured the rights bring Lee Falk”s comic strip hero back to the big screen.

Referred to as The Ghost Who Walks, the Phantom is a legacy character whose roots trace back to the fictional African country of Bangalla. For centuries, men have donned a domino mask, skintight costume, guns and a pair of rings to right wrongs and fight evil doers.

Created by Falk in 1936, The Phantom has gone on to have a long life appearing in serials, comics, cartoons, a 1996 film starring Billy Zane and a 2010 Syfy miniseries.