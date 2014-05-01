‘The Phantom’ poised for big screen return

and 05.01.14 4 years ago

(CBR) “The Phantom” shall rise again! The Tracking Board reports that The Mark Gordon Company has secured the rights bring Lee Falk”s comic strip hero back to the big screen.

Referred to as The Ghost Who Walks, the Phantom is a legacy character whose roots trace back to the fictional African country of Bangalla. For centuries, men have donned a domino mask, skintight costume, guns and a pair of rings to right wrongs and fight evil doers.

Created by Falk in 1936, The Phantom has gone on to have a long life appearing in serials, comics, cartoons, a 1996 film starring Billy Zane and a 2010 Syfy miniseries.

Around The Web

TAGSbilly zanesuperheroesThe Mark Gordon CompanyThe Phantom

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP