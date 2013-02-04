The Postal Service delivers additional concert dates beyond Coachella

As expected, The Postal Service has added more dates to its 10th anniversary tour. Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello have added 10 more concerts in addition to the pair”s previously announced stop at Coachella on April 13 and April 20.
Six of the 10 dates are in the U.S., while the other four additional dates are in Europe, among them Barcelona”s Primavera Soundwave festival.
As previously announced, the 10th anniversary of The Postal Service”s “Give Up,” comes out April 9 on Sub Pop. It includes the original 10-track album and 15 bonus tracks, including new songs, “Turn Around” and “A Tattered Line of String.”
The band will include Jenny Lewis and Laura Burhenn. Lewis appeared on the original recording of “Give Up.”
Looks like these dates are just the beginning, according to a press release More dates will be announced as they are confirmed.
04/09/13 Tue – Reno NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre
04/10/13 Wed – Davis CA @ Mondavi Center
04/13/13 Sat – Indio CA @ Coachella
04/12/13 Fri – San Luis Obispo CA @ Madonna Expo Center
04/18/13 Thu – Phoenix AZ @ Comerica Theatre
04/19/13 Fri – Las Vegas NV @ Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan
04/20/13 Sat – Indio CA @ Coachella
05/18/13 Sat – Manchester UK @ Academy 2
05/20/13 Mon – London UK @ Brixton Academy
05/21/13 Tues – Paris FR @ Trianon
05/23/13 Thu – Barcelona SP @ Primavera Soundwave
06/14/13 Fri – New York NY @ Barclay’s
Join The Discussion: Log In With