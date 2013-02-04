The Postal Service delivers additional concert dates beyond Coachella

As expected, The Postal Service has added more dates to its 10th anniversary tour. Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello have added 10 more concerts in addition to the pair”s previously announced stop at Coachella on April 13 and April 20.

Six of the 10 dates are in the U.S., while the other four additional dates are in Europe, among them Barcelona”s Primavera Soundwave festival.

As previously announced, the 10th anniversary of The Postal Service”s “Give Up,” comes out April 9 on Sub Pop. It includes the original 10-track album and 15 bonus tracks, including new songs, “Turn Around” and “A Tattered Line of String.”

The band will include Jenny Lewis and Laura Burhenn. Lewis appeared on the original recording of “Give Up.”

Looks like these dates are just the beginning, according to a press release More dates will be announced as they are confirmed.

04/09/13 Tue – Reno NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

04/10/13 Wed – Davis CA @ Mondavi Center

04/13/13 Sat – Indio CA @ Coachella

04/12/13 Fri – San Luis Obispo CA @ Madonna Expo Center

04/18/13 Thu – Phoenix AZ @ Comerica Theatre

04/19/13 Fri – Las Vegas NV @ Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan

04/20/13 Sat – Indio CA @ Coachella

05/18/13 Sat – Manchester UK @ Academy 2

05/20/13 Mon – London UK @ Brixton Academy

05/21/13 Tues – Paris FR @ Trianon

05/23/13 Thu – Barcelona SP @ Primavera Soundwave

06/14/13 Fri – New York NY @ Barclay’s

