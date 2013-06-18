The Postal Service’s new clip, ‘A Tattered Line of String’: Watch

Watch out for your own dirty laundry. That seems to be the message in the Postal Service”s new video for “A Tattered Line of String.”

The bouncy song is about a one-night stand and the pair”s decision to never go there again, and yet, there”s a “tattered line of string” that keeps them connected. In the video, directed by Parisian video team, AB/CD/CD, a guy goes to the laundromat after supposed encounter to wash his dirty laundry, both literally and figuratively, and finds himself buried under the ever-increasing load of clothes until he”s freed into a playground. It”s dream-like and surreal, made all the more so by Jenny Lewis”s sweet backing vocals. The Postal Service”s Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello don”t appear in the clip.

“A Tattered Line of String” is one of two new songs on the 10th anniversary edition of Postal Service”s debut, “Give Up,” which came out earlier this year.

The Postal Service, supported by such acts as Ra Ra Riot, Mates of State, Big Freedia, and Divine Fits, are on tour behind the album.