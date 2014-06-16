Girl Power Redux: ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ are returning to TV with an all-new series

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are back.

Following the successful airing of a new “Powerpuff Girls” special back in January, the Cartoon Network has announced a rebooted series for the pint-sized crimefighters to begin airing in 2016.

“The original Powerpuff Girls was a franchise phenomenon for Cartoon Network, paving the way for a new generation of innovative storytellers and enthusiastic fans worldwide,” said Cartoon Network's chief content officer Rob Sorcher in a statement. “We are calling these girls back into action based upon an overwhelming demand for sugar, spice and Chemical X.”

Created by Craig McCracken, “The Powerpuff Girls” focuses on a trio of colorful superheroes “whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime and winning at hopscotch.” The series debuted on the Cartoon Network in 1998 and quickly became one of the network's most popular series, airing a total of 78 episodes and spinning off into a feature film in 2003, a tenth-anniversary special and a whole line of licensing products that has grossed more than $2.5 billion in retail sales since the show's premiere. The series also took home two Emmys during its run.

The most recent incarnation of the franchise, CG special “The Powerpuff Girls: Dance Pantsed,” featured an all-new look for the characters as well as the vocal talents of Ringo Starr, who also contributed a new song entitled “I Wish I Was a Powerpuff Girl” (embedded below). The special was notable for being the first “Powerpuff Girls” broadcast not to feature input from McCracken.

