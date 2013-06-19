Watch: Alabama’s all-male cheerleading squad will brighten your day, the world

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you aren’t familiar with J-Setting, it’s basically a way to combine dance with cheerleading so that you end up looking really cool and impressive. You may know it from a little something called Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” video, which, I would venture to guess, you have probably seen once or twice or 85 million times to prepare for that “fun” routine at your friend’s wedding.

The Prancing Elites are an all-male J-Setting team from Mobile, Alabama. They wear traditional cheerleading outfits, have pom-poms, and can dance their tiny little butts off. Everything about them is utterly delightful and I wish they would be exported to the NBA.

