If you ever needed proof that a trailer can make or break a film, look no further than “The Princess Bride” recut as a terrifying horror movie.

When the psychotic Westley's obsession with Princess Buttercup ends in kidnap, will her beloved Prince Humperdink be able to save her in time? Or will Buttercup become just the latest trophy mounted on the wall of Westley's ship?

[Via io9]