Beware: ‘The Purge’ is happening again on June 20, 2014

Lock your doors, America: “The Purge” is happening again next year.

The previously-announced sequel to Universal’s summer sleeper will be released in theaters on June 20, 2014, the studio announced today. Original writer/director James DeMonaco will be returning to helm the follow-up to the horror hit, which grossed nearly $90 million worldwide on a scant $3 million production budget.

Starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey and taking place in near-future Los Angeles, “The Purge” centered on the wealthy Sandin family and their efforts to harbor the target of a murderous syndicate during the titular 12-hour period during which all crime becomes legal.



