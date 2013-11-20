Beware: ‘The Purge’ is happening again on June 20, 2014

Lock your doors, America: “The Purge” is happening again next year.
The previously-announced sequel to Universal’s summer sleeper will be released in theaters on June 20, 2014, the studio announced today. Original writer/director James DeMonaco will be returning to helm the follow-up to the horror hit, which grossed nearly $90 million worldwide on a scant $3 million production budget.
Starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey and taking place in near-future Los Angeles, “The Purge” centered on the wealthy Sandin family and their efforts to harbor the target of a murderous syndicate during the titular 12-hour period during which all crime becomes legal.
Will you be seeing the “Purge” sequel when it hits theaters? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
