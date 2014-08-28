‘The Pyramid’ Trailer Unwraps Old-School Scares For Modern Audiences

08.28.14

(CBR) Mummy movies used to be all the rage back in the day, with Universal Pictures and Hammer Films each having its own franchise (the former resurrected its property in 1999, and plans to do so again).

Director Grégory Levasseur”s found-footage horror fillm The Pyramid marks a new chapter in the subgenre, as a group of archaeologists explores a newly unearthed pyramid that houses a murderous monster.

It”s the directorial debut of Levasseur, who wrote the remakes of The Hills Have Eyes and Maniac, as well as P2 and High Tension. Here”s the film”s synopsis:

The ancient wonders of the world have long cursed explorers who”ve dared to uncover their secrets. But a team of U.S. archaeologists gets more than they bargained for when they discover a lost pyramid unlike any other in the Egyptian desert. As they unlock the horrific secrets buried within, they realize they aren”t just trapped; they are being hunted.

The Pyramid arrives Dec. 5 from Fox.

