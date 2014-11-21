‘The Queen Latifah Show’ canceled after 2 seasons

11.21.14 4 years ago

“The Queen Latifah Show” canceled after 2 seasons
Queen Latifah announced the news on her Facebook page, telling her staff: “”Your dedication and sacrifice was crucial to the entire team, and in the face of intense challenges, you displayed 'True Grit.!'”

Adam Pally is leaving “The Mindy Project”
According to TV Line, the “Happy Endings” alum will exit after this season”s 13th episode, which is when his contract expired. Pally, however, is expected to return as a guest-star on occasion. PLUS: Check out Julia Stiles on “Mindy.”

Cheech Marin is coming to “Jane the Virgin”
He”ll play Jane”s abuelita Alba”s love interest.

Ellen Barkin will be part of Showtime”s “Happyish”
She”ll guest as a headhunter who works closely with Steve Coogan”s character.

How Mean Tweeters responded to Jimmy Kimmel”s latest celebrity “Mean Tweets”
The Mean Tweeters, for the most part, seemed thrilled to get a shout-out on national TV. PLUS: Kimmel made snow fly out of Kim Kardashian”s butt.

