Ever wondered why commercials for things like tampons and pads use knock-off blue Kool-Aid in scientific looking test tubes to show absorbency? After all, women aren't Smurfs and we sure don't bleed watery liquid when it comes to shedding our uterine lining every month in a spasm of terrible evolutionary design. Turns out It's because using the more accurate red takes an advertisement dancing around its intended use and turns in into an R- rated crime scene.
The Reason Feminine Hygiene Commercials Use Blue Dye
05.09.14
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With