The Replacements reunited this weekend: Stream the whole live set

08.26.13 5 years ago

The MTV VMAs wasn’t the only notable happening on Sunday night: legendary rockers The Replacements got together for the first time in 22 years to perform at Toronto’s Riot Fest.

Paul Westerberg and Tommy Stinson were joined by drummer Josh Freese (nope, not Chris Mars) and guitarist David Minehan as they played a 22-song set over 75 minutes, with a little bit of banter in between.

“Hello. Sorry it took so long, for 25 years,we had a wardrobe debate. Unresolved,” Westerberg began as he stood with Stinson.

The Replacements Live Archive Project captured good audio of the whole performance, which you can stream below or download in full here.

Are you the guy/gal who screams the lyrics to “Can’t Hardly Wait” or “Swingin’ Party?” And did you check that “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” cover?

The Placemats will play the Chicago (Sept. 13-15) and Denver (Sept. 21-22) legs of Riot Fest, too. Should they survive these one, maybe there will be more to come?

The three surviving original members Westerberg, Stinson and Mars released a covers EP “Songs for Slim” for ailing former guitarist Slim Dunlap earlier this year.

