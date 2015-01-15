‘The Returned’ promo: A&E’s ‘zombie’ remake looks like an exact replica of the original

Feeling a bit of deja vu at the moment.

I'm not categorically against remakes – the new “Poltergeist,” for example, is one of my most anticipated horror films of 2015 – but I'm not interested in those that fail to put a new spin on old material.

Needless to say, then, I'm not particularly encouraged by the first promo for A&E's “The Returned” (watch above), an English-language remake of the excellent French series “Les Revenants.” No joke: this literally looks like the exact same show.

You want examples? I've got plenty, from the near-identical Simons…

To the fateful bus accident…

To the emotional confrontation between sisters…

To this reflective shot…

To Lena's decaying flesh…

To the creepy kid drawings…

Etc., etc. (Believe me, there are more.)

All of which begs the question: was this remake of an already-excellent series really necessary? To make the concept more palatable for subtitle-averse American viewers, I suppose so. But despite boasting a talented cast (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jeremy Sisto) and acclaimed creator (“Lost” writer Carlson Cuse), the trailer doesn't provide much of a reason to watch for those who have already seen “Les Revenants.” And by the by, didn't they already kinda make this show for U.S. audiences?

“The Returned” premieres March 9 on A&E. “Les Revenants,” meanwhile, is now available to stream on Netflix.