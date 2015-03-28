The Rock brings ‘The Rock Obama’ back to ‘Saturday Night Live’

You don't want to get Barack Obama angry. At least not when Dwayne Johnson is hosting “SNL.”

The “Fast 7” star appeared in the opening of “Saturday Night Live” tonight reprising his role as “The Rock Obama,” a character he first played on the show six years ago to demonstrate what happens when our generally kind and patient President loses his cool. This time, however, just before Sen. Ted Cruz (Bobby Moynihan) is going to face The Rock Obama's wrath, Michelle Obama (Sasheer Zamata) intervenes.

Of course, what happens when the First Lady discovers someone's been squating in her garden? Turns out she might have a temper of her own. Find out in the embed clip below.

