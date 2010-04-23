The Roots tap Jim James, John Legend, Joanna Newsom sample for ‘How I Got Over’

The Roots may have a full time gig as the house band on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” but they’re not so busy that they haven’t been working on a new effort.

The veteran hip-hop crew have tapped eclectic guests for its forthcoming “How I Got Over,” including John Legend and Jim James of My Morning Jacket. They’ll be sampling singer-songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom’s “The Book of Right-On” in one jam.

The album — which has actually been in the works for longer than just the year The Roots have been on TV — has no release date yet, though the band hopes to have it out some time this year.

The Roots are doing their own spin on Monsters of Folks’s “Dear God,” the group in which Jim James plays and sings with Conor Oberst, M. Wark and Mike Mogis. And the collab with Legend, whatever it will be, is only natural: they’ve performed as the soul singer’s backing band on recent cuts.