The Sad Truth About Halloween: It’s for Sexy People

10.06.14 4 years ago

Halloween: It's not for real vampires anymore; it's for glampires. Check out this funny but mostly horrifying video detailing why Halloween has been lost forever to un-spooky people. Props for the surprise Marcy Playground reference.

