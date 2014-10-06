Halloween: It's not for real vampires anymore; it's for glampires. Check out this funny but mostly horrifying video detailing why Halloween has been lost forever to un-spooky people. Props for the surprise Marcy Playground reference.
The Sad Truth About Halloween: It’s for Sexy People
Louis VIrtel 10.06.14 4 years ago
