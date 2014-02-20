The search is on as Marvel starts meeting with possible ‘Doctor Strange’ directors

Are you ready for the weird era at Marvel?
It’s exciting to think that we’re getting ready to kick off the strangest run of movies they’ve made so far, because it feels like that’s the only way they’re going to be able to continue to grow and evolve as a studio. While Warner and DC struggle to catch up to the game that Marvel’s been playing so well for the last five years, Marvel is getting ready to shake up the formula completely.
While the final fate of the film won’t be written until August of this year, it’s safe to say Marvel has to be feeling good about the reaction to the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” trailer this week. Considering how people have been naysaying the film since it was first announced, it feels like they turned a pretty major corner in terms of public perception, and now they’ve made a solid start that they can build off of for the next five months or so.
In the meantime, Edgar Wright is just getting ready to start production on “Ant-Man,” another movie that people have spent a fair amount of time questioning since it was first announced. I suspect it’s another one where that will change as soon as people actually get a sense of what it is that Wright is making, and that cast is just remarkable. Michael Douglas. Paul Rudd. Michael Pena. Evangeline Lily. It’s a cool ensemble, and it’ll be interesting to see how Wright builds entire action sequences around what Devin Faraci dubbed “size-fu” after the test footage was shown at Comic-Con.
As strange as “Guardians” looks to be, it’s ultimately going to feel somewhat familiar to fans of something like “Star Wars.” I think they’ve got a far weirder challenge ahead with “Doctor Strange,” which has been Kevin Feige’s dream project ever since Marvel Studios got up and running. Right now, according to Borys Kit over at the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is talking to directors who are trying to make the case for why they should be the ones to bring Doctor Strange to life, and looking at the list of names he mentioned, it seems to me that Marvel is once again looking to make a choice that is anything but the easy one.
Mark Andrews is one of the guys who has been a major creative player at Pixar for a while now, and he’s got a great sense of story. How he’ll handle live-action is certainly a question to consider, but so much of “Doctor Strange” will have to deal in extravagant special effects and surreal world-building that his background might turn out to be a huge asset. Nikolaj Arcel’s “A Royal Affair” is a stylish, pretty movie, but it also has a strong emphasis on performance, and he does a great job of drawing an audience into the world he’s creating. I think it’s hard to judge Dean Israelite so far, considering “Welcome To Yesterday” was pushed back and won’t be out until later this year. Jonathan Levine, who directed “Warm Bodies” and “50/50,” is one of those guys who hasn’t made the same film twice so far, and he seems to be getting better from film to film.
Any one of them would be a surprising choice, but that’s what Marvel has built their brand by doing, and I am very curious to see if they’re genuinely going to pull the trigger and finally make what could be a seriously odd but beautiful movie.
“Guardians Of The Galaxy” arrives August 1, 2015.
“Ant-Man” is in theaters July 17, 2015.
I know very little about Guardians of the Galaxy comics, but I am really excited with the look and tone of the trailer (I was on board when Marvel said the words, “directed by James Gunn”).
Dr. Strange, however, is another story. I know a little more about Dr. Strange than I do Guardians, but the concept is just so bizarre sounding, and something I’m not generally interested in. I like Dr. Strange in the larger Marvel universe, and I get how he fits in with the Infinity gems/stones plot line Marvel seems to be building towards. I’ll be curious to see who they get for the film, and Marvel has built up enough credibility for me that I’ll give it a legit shot. But it’s probably the property I’m the least in to that they have in development (FWIW I know little about Ant-man too, but again: Edgar Wright = god, and the footage screened a few years ago at SD Comic-Con was so awesome I NEED to see that film ASAP).
I agree, Drew, that you’re right on regarding the “Weird Phase” of Marvel. GUARDIANS of the GALAXY, while technically the end of Phase 2 might fit in better tonally with Phase Three. Add in ANT-MAN and DR. STRANGE (and who-knows-whatelse), and Marvel will either push the mainstream into strange, unusual, and interesting or have their first challenging misstep/mis-judgement of their properties. They’ve certainly earned the right to go weird, and I’m just as curious to see if mainstream audiences will follow as I am the actual movies themselves (I’m _DYING_ to see what happens with GUARDIANS at the box office)
Guardians comes out 2014 not 2015.
For the love of God, somebody give Marvel Don Coscarelli’s phone number. I’d give my eye-teeth for a Dr. Strange film made by the mastermind of the Phantasm series.
Yes! And double Yes! :D
I’d love to see Jonathan Levine directing a Marvel movie, but Dr. Strange isn’t the first property to jump to mind. How about Runaways?
All interesting choices indeed. I’m pretty sure Nikolaj Arcel is directing the pilot for a series based on Bill Willingham’s FABLES for some network can’t remember which. Anyway, where is BEN WHEATLEY’s name on this list?