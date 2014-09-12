”The Simpsons’ Groundskeeper Willie makes a compelling Scottish independence argument

On September 18, Scottish citizens take to the polls to vote for or against their independence from England. The polls show residents are split almost 50/50 on whether or not to continue living under the rule of Queen Elizabeth.

Enter Groundskeeper Willie. The ginger janitor has a message for his fellow Scots. He's not here to judge their opinions, whether they be for independence…or wrong.

The 26th season of the “The Simpsons” premieres on Sunday, September 28, at 8/7c, on Fox.