‘The Simpsons’ take on ‘Breaking Bad’ in elaborate spoof opening: Watch

04.11.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

“The Simpsons” meet “Breaking Bad” in this week’s upcoming episode of the long-running FOX show.

In place of the usual couch gag during the opening credits, Homer and company take on the identities of 
the hit AMC drama, with the approval of “Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Marge makes the special blue cupcakes while Tommy James and the Shondell’s “Crystal Blue Persuasion” (ha ha) plays over the soundtrack. She pushes them to kids at a church picnic, while Bart brings a batch to school in a steel briefcase. Homer appears as a lazier Heisenberg.

It all culminates with live-action footage of Walt and Jesse settling in on a couch to watch the episode. Meta.

Watch it here

The spoof will lead the next episode of the series, which will find Homer trying to save his marriage after he ticks off Marge one too many times, while Milhouse develops a newfound bad boy persona after seeing Brando in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Wanda Sykes and George Takei guest star.   

It airs this Sunday, April 14 at 8/7c  on FOX. “Breaking Bad” returns this summer on AMC.

