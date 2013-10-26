‘The Simpsons’ voiceover star Marcia Wallace passes away at 70

Marcia Wallace — who provided the voice of Bart’s teacher Edna Krabappel on “The Simpsons” for two decades — passed away Friday in Los Angeles.

Wallace joined FOX’s long-running animated hit “The Simpsons” in 1990, and appeared as Krabappel in over 100 episodes. She won an Emmy for the role in 1992.

According to a “Simpsons” spokesperson, she was caught up on her recordings and will be heard in several upcoming episodes. The show is reportedly planning to retire the character.

Wallace was also a gameshow regular in the 1970s, including frequent appearances on “Hollywood Squares”, “The $25,000 Pyramid” and “Match Game.” She also appeared on “The Merv Griffin Show” more than 75 times.

She also played Carol Kester on “The Bob Newhart Show,” and popped up on numerous other shows, including “Charles In Charge,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Taxi,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and “A Different World.”

Below is a statement from producer Al Jean, on behalf of “The Simpsons”:

“I was tremendously saddened to learn this morning of the passing of the brilliant and gracious Marcia Wallace. She was beloved by all at The Simpsons and we intend to retire her irreplaceable character.

Earlier we had discussed a potential storyline in which a character passed away. This was not Marcia’s Edna Krabappel. Marcia’s passing is unrelated and again, a terrible loss for all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”