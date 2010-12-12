‘The Social Network’ scores best picture with LA Film Critics

The Los Angeles Film Critics announced their complete year end awards for 2010 today and, yet again, “The Social Network” won best picture. Not surprising, however, was the fact indie face “Carlos” was runner up.
As always, however, the winners were an intriguing mix of commercial and not so much. Here’s a rundown so far and some quick thoughts on each.
PICTURE: “The Social Network”
Runner-up: “Carlos”
Lowdown: Sigh. Really LAFCA? Way to jump on board the bandwagon. “Network” is a fine movie, but it’s not that good. Actually, don’t get me started…
DIRECTOR: Olivier Assayas, “Carlos,” and David Fincher, “The Social Network” (tie)
Lowdown: OK, I’m gonna say it: “Wasn’t ‘Carlos’ made for television?” Shouldn’t it be recognized as a televised work?
ACTOR: Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”
Runner-up: Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”
Lowdown: Way to go Colin, although I thought Franco could win here.
ACTRESS: Kim Hye-ja, “Mother”
Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”
Lowdown: That’s the LAFCA we known and love. Let’s hope some peeps order “Mother” on Netflix tonight just to check it out.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “Carlos”
Runner-up: “Mother”
Lowdown: At least they didn’t go for “Of Gods and Men”…
ANIMATION: “Toy Story 3”
Runner-up: “The Illusionist”
Lowdown: I know one critic very happy “Illusionist” made the top two. Meanwhile, neither picture made my top 10 while another animated flick released this year did.
MUSIC/SCORE: Alexandre Desplat, “The Ghost Writer,” and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network” (tie)
Lowdown: Great nod to Desplat that his score wasn’t forgotten. Would have loved that Daft Punk’s now underhyped “Tron Legacy” score got some love…
PRODUCTION DESIGN: Guy Hendrix Dyas, “Inception”
Runner-up: Eve Stewart, “The King”s Speech”
Lowdown: Dyas deserves this one all the way to Oscar. Stewart’s runner up helps give “Speech” more breadth in its overall campaign.
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Matthew Libatique, “Black Swan”
Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “True Grit”
Lowdown: Can’t argue with either one, although the duo behind “127 Hours” wins my vote.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”
Runner-up: Olivia Williams, “The Ghost Writer”
Lowdown: Not really understanding this Weaver love. She’s good in “Kingdom,” but not this good. Big kudos to the group for getting Williams in there too.
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Niels Arestrup, “A Prophet”
Runner-up: Geoffrey Rush, “The King”s Speech”
Lowdown: This really comes down to the whole “what year do you qualify a movie in: the year you saw it or the year it was released in theaters?” In my view, “Prophet” is a 2009 critic’s release, but can’t argue with the love.
SCREENPLAY: Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”
Runner-up: David Seidler, “The King”s Speech”
Lowdown: Sorkin’s early win foreshadowed LAFCA rallying behind the Fincher drama.
DOCUMENTARY / NON-FICTION FILM: “Last Train Home”
Runner-up: “Exit Through the Gift Shop”
Lowdown: Was this a breakthrough for the old guard in the group? Would have bet “Gift Shop” if I could have.
NEW GENERATION: Lena Dunham, “Tiny Furniture”
Lowdown: Good for Dunham. Gets some recognition sorely missed at this years Gotham Awards.
DOUGLAS E. EDWARDS INDEPENDENT/EXPERIMENTAL FILM/VIDEO: “Film Socialism”
LEGACY OF CINEMA AWARDS: Serge Bromberg, “Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Inferno,” and the F.W. Murnau Foundation and Fernando Pena for the restoration of “Metropolis”
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: Paul Mazursky
Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on Twitter @HitFixGregory
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Carlos was released theatrically…
“Carlos” was produced by Canal + and other financiers to air on French and German Television. It aired as a 3 part mini-series after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. It was financed to play on TV. It was not financed to be released in theaters. Those are the facts.
Who cares about how it was financed? It was released theatrically and that’s all that matters. Many also said it was the best thing at Cannes.
One… unsettling trend I’ve noticed far too often on this website, particularly in Awards Campaign, is a tendency to shoehorn your personal opinion about films into irrelevant spots.
For example, the sly little remarks implying that the faintings in pre-screenings of 127 Hours were publicity stunts, or the way you constantly knock The Social Network, implying that giving it best picture is a bandwagon move, not an earned award presented to a legitimately fantastic movie.
We don’t care about what you think SHOULD win, we care about what DOES win.
Anon, I have written two different posts where I mentioned the LAST thing Fox Searchlight wanted was for people to faint at their screenings. In fact, more than anything it may have destroyed their chances for an Oscar nomination and severely affected their box office. I’ve written numerous times who I think is going to win and why. Moreover, this is an opinionated blog. I give my opinions, but I also state the facts. Before today, “Network” was in a close race with “The King’s Speech” to win best picture. After today, they are in the lead. However, if you know anything about the Oscars you realize a win is rarely locked up on Dec. 12. We have a long, long, way to go. ‘Nuff said.
I don’t want this to come off as a personal attack, but as Death to Smoochy said before, the ways you express your opinions could easily be read as brash. There are more respectful ways to say what you think about something, and to sneer down at a fellow group of critics for ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ isn’t one of them. Reading your article, it feels like you’re bitter over ‘The Social Network’s’ sudden edge over ‘The King’s Speech,’ and it shines through in your analysis. Again, I’m not trying to discourage you from adding your opinion, because without it, the article would be dry and dull, but there are less obnoxious ways to express it.
I agree with Anon. This is supposed to be news, not an opinion piece. If you want to do a review about The Social Network, I’d be glad to read it, but its not good journalism to put your personal opinion in this kind of post.
Otherwise, great coverage of the awards campaign.
Ricardo and Anon – This story isn’t in the “News” section. It’s in Greg’s blog, which reflects his ongoing analysis — i.e. the facts, but also interpretations — of the award season.
-Daniel
That’s all good and fair, but there’s also journalistic professionalism to be considered. The jab at Social Network is merely another tally in the unprofessional comments that have pervaded Greg’s analysis. As I said above, he stopped just short of blatantly accusing Fox Searchlight of staging faintings at pre-screenings of 127 Hours, and has managed to work that opinion into every article that even loosely concerned that film around the time of its release.
Additionally, if he plans on hating on the Social Network every time it gets an award, he’s going to have a long, cold, repetitive awards season.
ANON is completely correct. I think that Ellwood’s statements come off as extremely juvenile and have no place in what should just be information on the awards. There’s a difference between expressing your opinions and being downright immature about it. This is a legitimate website, not your blog that nobody reads. Either stop mouthing your opinions so brashly, or get someone like McWeeney, who expresses his thoughts in a respectful way, to do it.
I’m all for people expressing their opinions on this column as after all its most certainly not news and merely a blog. Greg is welcome to express his opinions, regardless i tend to disagree with many of them. I’m most concerned though with the GRAMMAR. Sort it out Greg! Thats what strikes me most as poor form… for a professional writer I expect better.
Dear god, you go on a plane and look what happens…first off, these are my opinions. If you don’t want the opinions and analysis with the news, don’t read it. I actually know what I’m talking about. My comments are done in a particular style. If you don’t like how it’s written, well, not sure what to tell you.
Ok, the comments section here is quite an intriguing read. I think I get Anon’s argument, and wanna contribute my 0.02…
Anon: This *is* a blog. This is Greg’s blog. He will cover news and happenings BUT add his own analysis and opinion to it, which is what *makes* it his opinionated blog. If you only want to know what ‘does’ win, you can check out any press release out there.
And no, I religiously read this blog, and I’ve never noticed Greg slyly implying that the faintings during 127 HOURS were publicity stunts. In fact, he has been vocal in his love of the film and has vehemently voiced concern that the faintings will detract older Academy members from checking out the film on screener and might dampen its chances at a nomination. However, Drew did link to an article during his Morning Read that suggested that the stunts were publicity stunts. But, even he wasn’t sly about it… but actually intrigued. Is it possible you got confused?
And yeah, about THE SOCIAL NETWORK… Greg has been saying right from the start that although it is a fine film, it’s not a masterpiece… mainly because of its muddled thematics towards the end. Although yes, the one-line comment in this article was amateurish and spiteful (IMHO). The problem with that line is Greg is trying to pass of something-that-is-subjective… as objective fact.
“Way to jump on board the bandwagon. “Network” is a fine movie, but it’s not that good. Actually, don’t get me started…”
Is it a universally accepted fact that Network isn’t that good a movie? NO! It’s what you (Greg) think. So state it as such.
Hell even the infamous “According to this prognosticator/pundit/writer, Network isn’t that good” would’ve been more appropriate here.
It was something like this that Siskel and Ebert stated in one of their interviews. There is a HUGE difference (sometimes as big as right and wrong) between saying “This film is bad” and “I didn’t like this film”.
Anyway, just throwing my hat into the ring. You are welcome to rip me apart if you wish so. I was just trying to convey my thoughts…
Thanks for the even-handed comment, Laya. Like I said above, I don’t mind analysis, because without it, articles would be dry or dull. I just don’t like the way Greg presents his sometimes. That Siskel and Ebert quote pretty much sums up everything I was thinking.
Hey everyone, guess what? This is a BLOG! The author of it reserves the right to express opinions on whatever he feels like. He can start talking about last night’s Dexter if he so chooses. If you don’t like the opinions in it then it’s very easy to read who won the awards and then go somewhere else.
This isn’t an AP newsbreak, it’s Gregory Ellwood’s blog. Opinions allowed.
And, I’m with you on the Carlos thing. Just because it was repackaged for film doesn’t mean it should be in for all the awards. It was designed and aired as a miniseries, for me that disqualifies it.
Well that’s an utterly ridiculous opinion.
To me that’s like Spielberg saying, “Hey guys, let’s put Band of Brother’s together and release it in theaters!” And then it gets nominated for Best Picture, it makes no sense.
Carlos is 165 minutes long. BoB is 705 minutes long. No comparison…
But if you follow the Carlos formula and cut the series down to a film length then it can become one. It’s repackaging and it shouldn’t be up for awards like that. Bottom line.
Absolute nonsense. If it’s awards-worthy it’s awards-worthy. There is NO REASON why it shouldn’t be awarded if it artistically superior, which it is.
BOTTOM LINE.
Well I have to side with being in favor of seeing Greg’s opinion’s here. I’ll be honest, I’ve winced many times in regards to his spelling and his silly “pundit” use, but the dude’s growing on me. If anything – I’d like to see him throw his opinion out even more. I mean, hell, if this is in fact a blog – than bust that opinion out in truckloads. Whip it out and piss over everything Greg!