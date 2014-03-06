‘The Soup’s’ ‘True Detective’ parody is the greatest ‘True Detective’ parody

03.06.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Full disclosure: I am apparently the only person left on Earth who has not watched HBO's “True Detective.” And yet apparently Rust and Marty (Woody Harrelson and Matthew “I Am My Own Hero” McConaughey) are sometimes extremely difficult to understand, what with their Deep South drawls and such. For those viewers who are now nodding their heads in painful acknowledgement, we now have the “True Detective” parody to beat all “True Detective” parodies (probably even this one), courtesy of “The Soup's” Joel McHale and his mumbly partner-in-crime Jim Rash. You wanna play the boodie ga?

