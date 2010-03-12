The Strokes confirm Lollapalooza, new album in September

Fans of the Strokes have long sought the rock act’s fourth album, and according to Julian Casablancas, they’ll get their wish in September, proceeding the band’s appearances at Lollapalooza.

Solo artist and Strokes frontman Casablancas’ confirmed both to the Chicago Tribune this week, saying of writing the as-yet-unnamed set, “I”ve written a lot of melodies for it, but the other guys have also contributed a lot more: melodies, choruses, parts. It”s way more collaborative. So it”ll have a different feel than our other albums.”

As previously reported, the Tribune is also confirming that Lady GaGa, Soundgarden, Green Day and Arcade Fire are headed to Lollapalooza, which runs over the weekend of Aug. 6-8. Time Out is also saying Phoenix is headed to fest, so with the Strokes and all the rest, it sounds like a rock-and-roll-and-GaGa dream come true. Organizers, however yet to confirm the lineup.

The Strokes are also confirmed for the Isle of Wight festival, along with Jay-Z, in England in June.

The Strokes have been dormant as a live act, largely, since the end of 2006, after they completed a run of dates in support of their last album “First Impressions of Earth.” Members Albert Hammond, Jr., and Julian Casablancas both tried their hand at solo efforts, the latter this year releasing his “Phrazes for the Young.” Drummer Fabrizio Moretti formed a side project from 2007-2008 called Little Joy, while bassist Nikolai Fraiture released an album with his side project Nickel Eye earlier this year. Nick Valensi helped on on records for Devendra Banhart and Little Joy.