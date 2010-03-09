The Swell Season ‘once’ again return for a U.S. tour

The Swell Season-otherwise known as those crazy kids from “Once,” Glen Hansard and Marketa-return for a new U.S. tour starting in May.

The dates, some of which are below, include a headlining gig at Los Angeles” Hollywood Bowl on July 18.. The pair is touring behind its Anti- Records album,” Strict Joy.”

May 15 Kalamazoo, MI The State Theatre

May 16 Nelsonville, OH Nelsonville Music Festival

May 17 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater

May 18 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

May 20 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

May 21 Raleigh, NC North Carolina Museum Of Art

May 22 Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 24 Miami, FL The Fillmore

May 25 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

May 26 Birmingham, AL Alys Robinson Stephens PAC – Jemison Concert Hall

May 28 Atlanta, GA Symphony Hall

May 29 Louisville, KY W.L. Lyons Brown Theatre

May 30 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues