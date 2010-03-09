The Swell Season ‘once’ again return for a U.S. tour

The Swell Season-otherwise known as those crazy kids from “Once,” Glen Hansard and Marketa-return for a new U.S. tour starting in May.
The dates, some of which are below, include a headlining gig at Los Angeles” Hollywood Bowl on July 18.. The pair is touring behind its Anti- Records album,” Strict Joy.”
May 15 Kalamazoo, MI The State Theatre
May 16 Nelsonville, OH Nelsonville Music Festival
May 17 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater
May 18 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
May 20 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
May 21 Raleigh, NC North Carolina Museum Of Art
May 22 Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
May 24 Miami, FL The Fillmore
May 25 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
May 26 Birmingham, AL Alys Robinson Stephens PAC – Jemison Concert Hall
May 28 Atlanta, GA Symphony Hall
May 29 Louisville, KY W.L. Lyons Brown Theatre
May 30 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
