The ten most killer movie assassins of all time

Why is the assassin such an enduring archetype?
Audiences seem to have an endless appetite for watching the adventures of people whose job is to kill for money, particularly when they start to wrestle with issues of conscience. How many movies at this point have started from the notion of the professional killer who’s got “just one more job to do”?
When the HitFix movie team decided to put together a gallery of their favorite assassins in honor of tomorrow’s release of “Three Days To Kill,” the new Kevin Costner film, the biggest problem seemed to be narrowing everything down to the list of their very favorites. There are so many of these characters that have become icons that we could probably end up doing two or three of these galleries without running out.
I love the range of tones that are represented here. Talk about a genre that covers a lot of different ground. How can you put “Kill Bill,” “No Country For Old Men,” “Grosse Pointe Blank,” and “In Bruges” in the same genre? They are only loosely similar in the broadest of terms, and maybe that’s the key to the ongoing popularity of the archetype. Once you establish that someone’s a professional killer, you can tell almost any kind of story with any kind of tone. You can be absurd. You can go ultra dark. You can make a movie that is pure action or purely contemplative. Look at how John Woo’s “The Killer” draws inspiration from Pierre Melville’s “Le Samouri,” but how they end up being about as different as films can be in execution.
Actors must love being able to play characters like this. You’re basically playing a character without subtext, someone whose every action leaves a mark on the world, and wrestling with a moral awakening is great dramatic fodder to dig into for a performer. Dig in and then let us know… did we pick your favorites here, or do you feel like putting out a contract on us after you read the list?
“Three Days To Kill” opens tomorrow.
The coolest thing about that iconic image of Chow Yun-Fat in THE KILLER is that he is sporting a very real eye injury from when the plastic from a squib cut him, but he kept on shooting.
I always thought Jack Nicholson as Charley Partanna in Prizzi’s Honor was pretty cool.
What? “Wanted” is an awful movie? You disappoint me Dan Fienberg!
Ricardo – AWFUL. The director muddled the comic’s “message,” which was already muddled. Total tripe.
-Daniel
I have to disagree. I didn’t read the comic, so I cannot make the comparison, but the movie is more of an action flick with an empowering the geek / do something with your life mentality. The message for me was quite simple: assassin cults are not good. Was the movie aiming for more than that? Maybe. But it’s enjoyable and the action scenes were fantastic.
How the heck is Jason Bourne left out from your list?!
Sam – He just missed out. We had definitional questions on him and some people included and others excluded.
-Daniel
I’d have made room for…
Edward Fox – Day of The Jackal
Anne Parillaud – Nikita
Forest Whitaker – Ghost Dog
Herbert Lom, Omar Sharif and Lesley Anne Down – The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Well, it goes without saying that the omission of Antonio Banderas and Sylvester Stallone from Assassins is a huge, unforgivable miss. C’mon, guys, get it together!
Ok, but seriously, I do have a couple of honorable mentions:
Steve Buscemi as Mister Shhh from Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead. The combination of face and name is perfectly creepy, even if he gets outwitted by crazy-ass Treat Williams.
Second–and here’s the weird one–I give you Dolph Lundgren as the Street Preacher in the otherwise laughably forgettable Johnny Mnemonic. Seriously, the performance and character are so strange and scene-stealing (not that there’s much to steal here) that I wished the movie had been about him. Alas, he got blowed up.
My favorite is O-Ren Ishii – by far!
“As your leader, I encourage you from time to time, and always in a respectful manner, to question my logic. If you’re unconvinced that a particular plan of action I’ve decided is the wisest, tell me so — but allow me to convince you — and I promise you right here and now – no subject will ever be taboo. Except, of course, the subject that was just under discussion…The price you pay, for bringing up either my Chinese or American heritage as a negative is… I collect your fucking head. Just like this fucker here. Now, if any of you sons of bitches GOT ANYTHING ELSE TO SAY, NOW’S THE FUCKING TIME!….I didn’t think so.”
And a killer entrance: [www.youtube.com]
Her delicacy is so frickin’ ominous!
No Edward Fox from DAY OF THE JACKAL, Drew?
For shame, sir…
This list is pure poppycock — poppycock, I say! — without the inclusion of Cyberdyne Systems Model 101.