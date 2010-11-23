‘The Thing’ finds a Halloween friendly release date

A call to panic was issued by many movie fans when it was revealed Universal Studios had taken Matthijs van Hijningen Jr.’s remake of “The Thing” off the release schedule earlier this month. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Eric Christian Olsen among others, the horror thriller was expected to be released on April 29, 2011. Instead, Universal decided to move up the highly anticipated latest installment from the “Fast and Furious” serious, “Fast Five,” in the pre-summer slot.

HitFix’s Drew McWeeny broke the story that additional photography was required for “The Thing” and spoke to producer Marc Abraham who clarified why the delay was needed. Now, Universal has given “The Thing” a new release date of Oct. 14, 2011. The pre-Halloween slot is probably more appropriate for the picture and finds it facing off against Summit Entertainment’s “Three Musketeers” remake with Milla Jovovich, Orlando Bloom, Logan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

For more on “The Thing,” check out this gallery of first look images from the production.

“The Thing” opens nationwide on Oct. 14, 2011.

