The Top 10 comics of 2013

(CBR) We’ve reached the end! As we do every year, CBR is wrapping up the past 12 months with our Top 100 Comics of the Year countdown, with the Top 10 sending us off on New Year’s Eve! To make our rankings, every CBR staffer — from the homepage news hounds to the pontificating columnists and from the up-to-the-minute bloggers to our intelligent reviewers — chips in their list of favorite comic books, web comics and graphic novels for an all-out cage match to determine the Top 100.

2013 saw a record number of participants in this experiment with just over 40 staffers nominating over 200 comics for consideration. While the comics industry continued its strong swing of sales and critical love this year, the prevailing sentiment amongst the staff was that there were few undeniable breakout comics published of late. That’s not to say there weren’t many amazing and entertaining books written, drawn and released in 2013 — check out #100-76 here, #75-51 here, #50-26 here. and #25-11 here — but while past years have had obvious hot ticket favorites amongst readers, this year was more of a wide open field. Who took the #1 slot? Find out below!