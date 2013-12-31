The Top 100 comics of 2013: #25-11

(CBR) STOP! If you missed our first three parts, check out spots #100-76 here, #75-51 here and #50-26 here before continuing!

Every year, CBR wraps our coverage of the comics industry with the Top 100 Comics of the Year — a massive, extensive and intensive cataloging of the best comics released over the past twelve months. To make our rankings, every CBR staffer — from the homepage news hounds to the pontificating columnists and from the up-to-the-minute bloggers to our intelligent reviewers — chips in their list of favorite comic books, web comics and graphic novels for an all-out cage match to determine the Top 100.

2013 saw a record number of participants in this experiment with just over 40 staffers nominating over 200 comics for consideration. While the comics industry continued its strong swing of sales and critical love this year, the prevailing sentiment amongst the staff was that there were few undeniable breakout comics published of late. That’s not to say there weren’t many amazing and entertaining books written, drawn and released in 2013. But while past years have had obvious hot ticket favorites amongst readers, this year was more of a wide open field. Who’ll take #1? You’ll have to wait to find out.

Today, we kick it into high gear as we enter the Top 25! Below you'll find entries #25 to 11, and in that selective group there are a number of creator-owned series including brand new hits alongside standout books of the past 20 years. Not to be outdone, there are a number of recently reinvented franchises that have been blowing up the sales charts as well as standout graphic novels about real life, imaginary worlds and more.