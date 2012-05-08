‘The Town’ star Rebecca Hall in talks for ‘Iron Man 3’

Jessica Chastain is yesterday’s news – literally.

A day after the “Tree of Life” actress utilized the power of social networking to repudiate the story that she would be taking on the beautiful-but-brilliant scientist role she’d been rumored for in Marvel’s “Iron Man 3,” actress Rebecca Hall (“The Town,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”) is now reportedly in talks for the same part. If she indeed signs on the dotted line, she’ll likely begin filming in short order – the superhero sequel begins production later this month in North Carolina.

According to Variety, the role is that of a nanoscientist who helped develop a dangerous technology known as “Extremis” that has since fallen into the hands of terrorists.

Hall’s last film to be released in the U.S. was the 2010 indie dramedy “Everything Must Go” co-starring Will Ferrell. In August, she can be seen opposite Dominic West and Imelda Staunton in the British horror film “The Awakening,” which is getting a limited release in U.S. theaters.

“Iron Man 3” is currently slated for release on May 3, 2013. The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce and Ben Kingsley.



How do you feel about Hall’s possible starring role in the film? Would you have preferred another actress, or do you think she’s a good choice for the part? Sound off in the comments!

