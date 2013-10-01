5 things we learned from the ‘Girls’ porn parody trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Five things we learned from the trailer for the new porn parody of “Girls”:

1. Porn Marnie actually totally looks like real Marnie.

2. Porn Adam is drunk and/or on quaaludes and/or 47, probably.

3. The word “lesbian” is used four times in 90 seconds, a number which can roughly be translated to “there will be a shit-ton lot of lesbian sex scenes in this movie.”

4. Porn Jessa clearly just walked off the set of “Porn Sex and the City.”

5. “This Ain’t Girls XXX” is a parody motion pictures produced by LFP Video Group, Inc., and is not to be taken seriously for any purpose. Said parody motion picture is not sponsored, endorsed by, or affiliated with the American television series “Girls” broadcast on the Home Box Office network in the United States and internationally, and is not affiliated or associated with any person or entity related to “Girls” or Home Box Office.

