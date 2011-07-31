THE TRAVIS MCGEE BOOK CLUB #1
“The Deep Blue Good-by”
ORIGINAL PUBLICATION DATE
April 1964
WHO’S IN IT
Chookie McCall
Cathy Kerr
The Alabama Tiger
Junior Allen
Joe True
Catherine Berry
Rollo Urthis
Lois Atkinson
William Callowell
George Brell
Angie Brell
Lew Dagg
Gerry Brell
Hack Wicker
Corry
Deeleen
Pete
Patty
WHAT HAPPENS
There is only one place this series could begin.
That’s onboard the Busted Flush, Slip F-18, Bahia Mar, Lauderdale. A 52-foot barge-type houseboat, a long-term berth. The home of Travis McGee.
He’s sitting in his lounge, looking at his charts, idly contemplating a temporary move of the Flush. Chookie McCall dances in his lounge, working on a piece she’s choreographing. McGee’s admiring the view. They’re both working. She asks him to clarify what he does for a living.
“You said if X has something valuable and Y comes along and takes it from him, and there is absolutely no way in the world X can ever get it back, then you come along and make a deal with X to get it back, and keep half. Then you just… live on that until it starts to run out. Is that the way it is, really?”
“It’s a simplification, Chook, but reasonably accurate.”
He keeps half of anything he recovers and takes his retirement in chunks instead of waiting to turn sixty. Chookie asks because she’s got this friend…
It’s an elegant set-up, and just like that, the hook is baited for the entire series McGee’s whole lifestyle is defined fully by page four of the first book. He’s not a cop. He’s not a detective. He’s not a superhero. He doesn’t solve cases in any conventional sense. He’s just a guy who can set a certain sort of situation right.
Chookie’s friend, Cathy Kerr, turns out to be a very definite lead. She’s a dancer working for Chookie and she’s already on her way over when Chookie asks. He’s not interested at first, but Cathy tells a compelling story about Junior Allen, a man who worked his way into her family in search of a fortune that her father may or may not have hidden somewhere. When she was nine, in 1945, her father came home from the war. He figured out some way to scam money while he was overseas, and he managed to bring it back.
Unfortunately, he killed a man during a drunken shore leave in San Francisco, so by the time he got home to Florida, he was a wanted man. He went to jail for life in Leavenworth.
During his brief time at home, he told his daughters that everything was going to be wonderful for them and that there would be all the money they would ever need. Their father died in prison, and then not long after, a guy named Junior Allen showed up at their house. He had been in prison with their father. Cathy’s husband, Walter Kerr, had abandoned her, and Junior quickly moved in and took his place, the two of them living like man and wife. Then their mother died, and Junior stepped up to help take care of them all, questioning them the whole time about their father’s habits.
Then one morning, they woke up and found Junior gone, with two small markers by the driveway having been demolished in the night. That was it. He was just gone. When he finally turned up three weeks later, he had moved into the home of a local rich woman, Mrs. Atkinson, and it was obvious that Junior had suddenly come into some money. For example, he bought a new yacht, named it the Play Pen, and sailed away on it with Mrs. Atkinson. Broke and desperate, Cathy moved to Miami to become a dancer and to try to earn some cash to support her little boy, and that’s how she met Chookie, who told her to tell her story to Travis.
Travis agrees to look into it, reluctantly, and starts his search with the people who sold the new yacht to Allen. Travis takes the salesman, Joe True, to a bar to talk about Junior Allen. He bought the boat for $24,000, using five different cashier’s checks from five different New York banks, plus a couple hundred extra in cash. Like Cathy, Joe True describes Junior’s omnipresent smile.
He goes back to see Cathy, hoping to learn more about her father, and she reveals that he was in Air Transport Command while in the Army. She also describes her time with Junior Allen in more detail, and the picture that emerges is one of a powerful, charismatic ex-convict who took advantage of a lonely abandoned woman and who systematically forced himself on her to the point where she finally just gave up, accepting it as her fate.
Together, Cathy and Trav drive south to Candle Key, Florida, where Cathy grew up. They go to see Christine, Cathy’s sister, so Trav can see what she remembers. He leaves and drives into town to talk to Rollo Urthis, the manager at the Esso station where Junior Allen worked while he was living with Cathy. Rollo tells Trav about how Junior came into money suddenly and quit. He talks about all the theories about where Junior got the money, tells Trav how Junior is the kind of guy who can get women to do just about anything.
On that note, Trav gets directions from Rollo to find Mrs. Atkinson’s house. Trav finds her at home and when he mentions Junior Allen, she immediately gets sick to her stomach, sure that she’s either been given to Trav as a gift or sold to him. When she finally realizes that he doesn’t know Junior and he’s here to help her, she collapses, breaks down completely. He puts her to bed, goes to get Cathy, puts her on a bus back to Lauderdale, and then returns to help Lois Atkinson through her collapse.
He calls a doctor to come look at her, and he explains that she’s malnourished, hypersaturated with alcohol, and crippled by shock. Whatever Junior Allen did to her, he basically left her broken on a fundamental level. McGee stays to help her get some food back in her system and to also try to dry her out. It’s hard work, and she has a few fits while she’s recovering, but she also finally starts to tell her story to him.
She basically fell under the influence of Junior, almost like she fell down a hole, and when she describes what happened, it’s almost like she’s describing something she watched, not something that happened to her. Once they left on Junior’s new boat, it became flat-out captivity, and she talks about the way he blocked her escape. He kept her so drunk that she barely understood what was going on. In Bimini, he brought a Haitian girl named Fancha onboard and made Lois participate in group sex. Finally, once he felt like she was completely used up, he dropped her back at Candle Key, in the condition that McGee found her. McGee leaves her house keys with a realtor, sells her car, files a change of address, and takes her back to Lauderdale to continue her recovery onboard his houseboat.
He goes to see Cathy, who’s guarded in her reaction at first, and she explains that she thought he had given up on helping her. She picked up some mail that her father had sent to her mother during the war, and she shares it with Trav. He reads the letters, makes a list of some names that appear in the letters. Back on his boat, he asks Lois more questions and tells her that he’s going to take the money away from Junior Allen. She tells him a story about how one afternoon on the boat, she remembers Fancha playing with a small blue marble, infuriating Junior in the process. As a joke, she put the marble in her mouth, then jumped overboard into the water. He grabbed a gun and started shooting at her, getting her attention, and once she got back onboard, he proceeded to beat the hell out of her as punishment. Lois tried to find the gun when they went below deck, got caught, and Junior ordered Fancha to beat Lois while he watched.
Travis heads to Manhattan, where he’s tracked down William Callowell, one of the names from Cathy’s father’s letters. He tells Trav about his time with David Berry during the war, and he lays out some possibilities for how they were getting rich, including smuggling gold or trading in rupees. He tells Trav there was one guy in particular who was very close to Berry, and he tells Trav where he can find George Brell. That sends Trav to Harlingen, Texas, so that he can find and talk to Brell. He calls home to check in on Lois, and she tells him that there was an urgent message from Chookie. When he calls her, she tells him that Cathy was found beaten badly, fingers broken, unconscious on a beach. She told the doctors that she wasn’t sure who did it, but Chookie was pretty sure it was Junior Allen based on the way Cathy was acting. Trav asks her to check in on both women for him.
Once he gets to Harlingen, he finds a local beer joint and starts buying drinks for a talkative salesman he meets and then pumps the guy for information about George Brell. He learns about his first wife who died, his various fast-food ventures and business partners, his second wife, and his new address. Once the salesman leaves, Trav calls Brell and home and drops Callowell’s name. Brell invites him out to the house, where there’s a dinner party in progress. During the party, Trav goes wandering around the house and walks in on a teenage girl, Angie, and a teenage guy, Lew Dagg, engaged in some very heavy petting. The kid takes a swing at Trav, who puts him down easily.
The party breaks up, and Trav learns the girl is actually George’s youngest daughter, and George sees it as a big favor that Trav broke the couple up. They go for a drive, end up at a private club, and George tells Trav that he owes him. Trav asks him to repay the debt with information about David Berry. He asks him as bluntly as possible. “How much did Dave Berry steal overseas, how did he steal it and how did he smuggle it back into the States?” Brell blanches at first, stonewalls Trav. Finally, frustrated, Travis knocks him out and takes him back to his hotel room, where he puts him tied up into a shower and burns him until he talks. Brell lays it out, and it’s fairly simple in the end: gemstones, purchased with illegally earned cash, and smuggled back into the US hidden in custom-rebuilt canteens. He finally takes George home, and he talks to Gerry, George’s much-younger second wife, about the unrest in the house.
Back in Lauderdale, Trav finds a happier, healthier Lois, on her way to recovery, and then goes to see Cathy in the hospital. He asks her if it was Junior, and she tells him what happened. Junior came to see her dance, and she went for a walk with him, hoping to resolve things. She asked him to give her some of the money, just enough so she wouldn’t make trouble. All that did was make him angry, and he beat her for saying it. When Trav gets back to his boat, Lois makes a pass at him. Things almost fall apart, but he makes her understand that she’s safe, and they end up spending one night together, which is exactly what she needs to feel like she’s past the experience with Junior.
Trav talks to a jewel dealer in New York and learns that Junior made a major impression during his trip to the city to sell off his first batch of stones. Trav asks the dealer to send him a high-quality fake that he can use and then return, and then he goes looking for Junior’s boat, figuring he’s got to be somewhere in the area still. He interrogates Lois until she remembers that Junior had to buy a new part for the boat from a local dealer. He goes to Robinson-Rand, the dealer, to see if Junior’s picked up the part yet. He talks to Hack Wicker, the salesman, and finds out that Junior’s scheduled to bring the boat in any time to have the new engine installed. He goes to see Cathy again in the hospital, and she confesses that she hopes Travis has to kill Junior. She also warns him that Junior is animal-mean. When he gets back to the boat, Lois is freaking out because she just saw Junior gassing up his boat with a bunch of kids aboard.
Trav goes to talk to the guy who runs the gas station, and he tells Trav that he recognized one of the girls, a local named Deeleen. Trav manages to track her down to a hotel where she’s living, the Citrus Inn, where she lives with another girl named Corry. He drives out to the Citrus Inn and there, at the dock, he gets his first glimpse of the Play Pen. He sees Junior Allen in shadows, sees that he’s got a bunch of teenagers onboard. There’s a boy named Pete, a girl named Patty, and the roommates Deeleen and Corry, and based on the conversation he overhears, it’s apparent they’re planning a trip to the Bahamas, and the teens all think they’re hustling Junior.
The next day, Trav goes back, determined to talk his way onto that trip. He sees that Junior has already claimed Deeleen for himself, so he makes a play for Corry, and she takes the bait. He spends some time on the boat with them before Junior finally shows up, and very quickly, Junior makes it clear that he’s not interested in having anyone along for the ride. Trav sizes up the girls, and it’s clear to him that Patty is the one that Junior really wants to get out on the open waters. She’s the only one in the group who is still inexperienced, pure, freshly scrubbed. She’s a target, and Junior’s eager to get at her. The other two girls are clearly familiar with the way things work, experienced, tarnished, and Junior couldn’t be less interested. Pete is the only thing in Junior’s way at the moment, and Junior sees Trav as another potential obstacle. Trav stays and spends a full day watching Junior close-up, making plans. Finally, he heads back to his boat to make his final arrangements.
The fake gemstone shows up, and that’s the last piece of the puzzle. When he calls the Citrus Inn the next morning, things have almost fallen apart. Corry and Pete ended up running off, and Patty almost dropped out of the trip. Trav realizes from the story that Deeleen tells that Junior Allen intentionally manipulated the situation to get himself alone on the boat with Deeleen and Patty. Deeleen asks Trav to come by that night for a farewell drink and tells him that if he likes Patty, maybe she can talk Junior into taking him along for the trip.
As they drink that night, Trav drugs Deeleen’s drink, and she ends up going to sleep early. A phone call comes in for Junior, and he gets off the boat to go take the call. Trav whips into action, leaving the fake gemstone out where Junior will see it, then hiding so he can watch Junior’s full reaction. Sure enough, as soon as Junior sees the stone, he goes to the hiding place he’s had installed in the boat and pulls out his cash and the remaining gems to check them. He wakes up Deeleen and smacks her around a little, then steps off the boat. As soon as he does, Travis drops onto him. It takes several major blows to the head, but he knocks him out finally. He goes back into the boat, gets the money and the jewels, and is about to leave, totally successful, when he remembers that Junior has the fake stone in his pocket. He goes back to get the the stone, and Junior wakes up, rolls over on his arm, and sets to work on him. Trav fights back, but Junior gets the edge on him and knocks him out cold.
Trav wakes up on the boat, already out into the water, and Junior is already cornering Patty, hand up her skirt, arms pinned. Trav’s still groggy, concussed, but he makes the only move he’s capable of, charging the two of them, throwing an arm around Patty, and then going off the boat together. Junior takes a few shots at them, then takes off in the boat. Trav and Patty struggle to shore, and he yells at her, saying he called her parents and told them about the planned cruise so they would stop her from going, but Patty says she snuck out. She describes what happened when she showed up, and how she saw Travis on the boat, bleeding, and how a woman came down to the dock to look for him, only to get jumped by Junior. Trav realizes Lois is still onboard Junior’s boat. He takes Patty to a pay phone and calls the cops, telling them what happened and telling them where they can pick up Patty. He drives back to the Busted Flush, cursing himself.
He borrows a speedboat from the Alabama Tiger, then heads out to try to find the Play Pen on the water. He runs into a thunderstorm, and that’s when he spots the Play Pen. He uses the cover of the storm to get close, then jumps from the speedboat to Junior’s boat. They play a game of cat and mouse with Junior taking shots at Trav, and Trav realizes that Junior is working his way around to the speedboat, which he can use to get away. What follows is a brutal fight, a genuine struggle for survival.
In the midst of it, Junior spills all of his gems, and when he struggles to gather them, Trav takes the moment to hit him low and flip him up and off the boat, a bullet in his gut. Trav tries to find something to throw to Junior, and he ends up smashing Junior in the head and shoulder with it instead. He makes sure the women below deck are okay, and finds Lois barely breathing, badly beaten. He finally goes back topside to pull in the anchor, and he gets a shock to the system when it brings up a very dead Junior Allen, that awful shark smile of his still in place. Trav calls the Coast Guard for emergency help, and when he finally manages to get the Play Pen to land, he and Lois are both whisked to the hospital. Trav is treated for his injuries, and Lois undergoes surgery. Three days later, she dies in the hospital.
Trav takes the five stones he was able to find and takes them to New York. He sells them and ends up with just north of twenty thousand dollars. He calls Cathy to the boat and gives her all but a thousand dollars and his expenses, and they part ways finally, the first Travis McGee story concluded.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT IT
This was the first of four Travis McGee books published in the first year, and there were two in April alone. McDonald took a running start at the series, and it’s sort of humbling to realize how machine-gun powerful he was as a writer. He cranked through material, and in all of it, he had a voice, that same confident storyteller’s voice, marked in no small part by his willingness to digress. He amazes me because he was not precious about his writing, and in the speed and the constancy of the thing, he just got got great at finding the music.
Because that’s what a Travis McGee book is. It’s music. It’s that voice, telling you that story in that particular way. It is that world-weariness shot through with a need to make things right, and that broad base of knowledge of the things he needs, of his state, his home, and the past, present and future of the south Atlantic coast. Yes, these are crime thrillers in the broadest sense, but he’s such a beast of a writer that I feel like he elevates pulp the same way Philip K. Dick elevates it. They are great precisely because they do not feel that they are better than the stories they’re telling or the genres they’re working in. They take their art seriously even at a gallop. And that is what survives and endures when you go back to read these books.
I don’t think there’s anything in McDonald’s world view that needs to be apologized for as “a product of his times.” I’ve read attacks on his work because of his attitudes towards women, but I think they’re mistaking plot mechanics for gender politics. People around McGee do not have a great track record of survival, and the people he lets get the closest, aside from his best friend Meyer, are women. So, yes, there is a pretty great chance that if you are the female lead in a McGee book, you should probably get your estate in order, but that’s not because McDonald thinks poorly of women or because he’s some cro-magnon anti-feminist. I think people get crazy trying to turn characters into symbols for their entire gender sometimes. I am aware that as time passes, our perspective on some writing changes. For example, when you read the Ian Fleming Bond novels, they’re amazing, rich and cool and inventive and occasionally BREATHTAKINGLY racist, as in “Live and Let Die,” where Fleming writes much of the book in a disturbing Jamaican patois. That’s embarrassing. That’s something you have to warn people about before they stumble into it.
There are plenty of writers like that, but McDonald is not one. I think he’s a progressive thinker, or at least his McGee is, and I think he genuinely loved Florida with his whole heart. He knew what sort of pain that opened him up for, too, and it drove much of his fiction. It’s sort of amazing how there are writers that picked up his mantle so clearly, and I adore the work of Carl Hiaasen, for example. I think he’s my second favorite Florida writer, and in the way he paints the world, and in his most famous character, a certain former Governor, there’s a hard-headed sense of justice that is scaled just about exactly on par with Travis McGee’s. And it can’t be a coincidence that Dave Barry’s name, slightly misspelled, plays a key role in this first book. Yes, I am suggesting that Dave Barry was created by the sheer hurricane strength of McDonald’s prose. That’s how impressed I am by his Florida every time I return to the series.
First thing I noticed re-reading it this time is that for some reason, McDonald numbered the chapters in Spanish, something he doesn’t do in the entire rest of the series. So we’ve got “catorce” chapters in this one for some reason. Aside from that, much of the texture of the series is already in place. We meet Miss Agnes in this book, his Rolls-Royce/pick-up truck, and the Alabama Tiger’s perpetual boat party is already rocking. And with Junior Allen, McDonald demonstrated one of his greatest gifts as a writer, his ability to create genuinely scary villains for his books. Remember, he wrote the novel “The Executioners,” which has been filmed twice now as “Cape Fear.” His Max Cady is a perfect example of a McDonald villain. Ruthless. Unforgiving. Evil without remorse.
Here, there’s a scene where Travis is studying Junior up close, his first real exposure to him, and he’s thinking about the way Junior is working his way through a particular type of woman, ruining each one he can get his hands on, moving on a younger and younger trajectory. “Make a projection of his trend and his needs, and it might well end up with the jump-rope set, and then become murderous because smaller mouths would not stay closed. Good old Dads. Would honey like a nice boat ride on the nice man’s boat? Would sweetie like a nice ten-day nightmare?” Holy crap, that’s vivid. He imagines Patty’s eventual end the same way, imagines how her jokes will eventually stop working and Junior will finally have his awful, awful way with her. “Poor frantic little clown-girl, hiding the loveliness behind the heavy lenses, the shrill guffaw, the exaggerated gawkiness. Have some nice candy, sweetheart, and go with the nice man in his car, and wave good-by to all your friends.” Over the course of this series, we’re going to meet some real bastards, and the scary thing is just how ably McGee stands toe-to-toe with them.
Junior isn’t even onstage for most of this first book. He’s a presence in conversation, an idea, and McGee has to keep earning his way towards his eventual confrontation with the monster. McGee’s called himself a “knight errant,” and Junior is the dragon he’s chasing. When we do finally meet the man, he lives up to his reputation quickly, and McDonald makes sure that last fight really hurts McGee. When Lois dies, the way the news is delivered in prose is particularly blunt. McDonald wants it to sting the reader the same way it stings McGee. It’s a stupid, sad, empty death, and it starts our hero off on his series of adventures already wounded and sore. That’s exactly how it should be.
Junior’s methodology with women is disturbing stuff, and McDonald leaves much of it unstated. In a way, it’s more upsetting because we see the after-effects on the women, so we’re just seeing the personal toll he takes. It reminds me of a scene in “The Devil’s Double,” which just hit theaters, where Uday Hussein goes to a wedding, sees the bride, and decides he’s going to deflower her. Right that moment. Upstairs. And there’s no discussion of whether or not it’s going to happen. Uday says it’s going to happen, so it does. His power comes from his father, from his position, from fear of retribution. Junior Allen’s a different case. His power comes from his understanding of how to play on the insecurities of one particular type of woman, and McDonald is very careful about how he lays out this guy’s pathology.
Each McGee case lays out very different challenges for McGee. In this one, it’s the finding of the bad guy that is the difficult task. McGee’s plan once he actually finds Junior comes together quickly and is put into effect promptly. It’s not terribly complicated, but it’s good to see that when McGee is working, he’s not just stumbling around blind asking questions. He can be a chess player. There are some situations where you come in swinging, some when you approach with a smile, others that require an extra level of subtlety. It just depends, and McGee proves to be very adaptable over the course of the series. Here, we see him charm some information out of some people, bully it out of others, and misrepresent himself a few times with calculated precision.
Each new person he uses to get the next puzzle piece, it’s a chance for McDonald to etch a new memorable character, and he always has really nice supporting casts for McGee. That’s part of the way he textures in his own particular vision of Florida. We get a look at the nightclub/dinner theater Florida culture through Chookie and Cathy and their work, and we also get the first of many looks at marina culture. The way he paints Candle Key as a small town is deadly accurate. I spent most of my formative years in Florida, and he gets that cloistered community feeling right. Everyone has an opinion about Lois and Cathy, and it’s all fueled by gossip and boredom.
We learn how the Busted Flush got its name in this one, and how it changed hands. We also get some very specific descriptions of McGee physically. McDonald actually named the character “Dallas McGee” in his first few attempts at the story, and it was only after the Kennedy assassination that he started searching for a new first name. He took a few shots at writing a novel involving the character before he finally came upon the idea of using a color in each title and cracked it with this book. The novels are definitely set in the time they were written, so they cover a full 20 years of changing America, and McDonald always seems to have a handle on the way culture is shifting around McGee, using the character to measure the way things change and the ways they stay the same. You’ll see that as the series progresses, the weight of the passing years take a toll on him. Just wait till we get to “The Green Ripper.” You’ll see.
More than anything, I love that this feels so fully realized right away. There are series where it obviously takes a few books for an author to really get a handle on what he’s doing, but in this case, McDonald did all of that before he ever published the first book, so what we’ve got here is the same Travis McGee who we’ll get to know over the next 20 books. While there are other books with better villains or more of the digressions I love, I have a real fondness for the lean, no-nonsense qualities of “The Deep Blue Good-by,” and each time I’ve read it, I’m more impressed with it as a starting point. If this really is where they plan to start with the films, with Paul Greengrass possibly directing Leonardo Di Caprio in the role, then I’m curious to see if they’ll keep it as small-scale and intimate as this, or if they’ll pump it up with car chases and fist fights. The draft I tried to read before the horror overwhelmed me actually introduced Travis on a surfboard, riding a tube in to the beach.
No. Please… no.
FAVORITE QUOTES OR PASSAGES
“Home is where the privacy is. Draw all the opaque curtains, button the hatches, and with the whispering drone of the air conditioning masking all the sounds of the outside world, you are no longer cheek to jowl with the random activities aboard the neighbor craft. You could be in a rocket beyond Venus, or under the icecap.”
“Never sit in the first row at the ballet.”
“I do not function too well on emotional motivations. I am wary of them. And I am wary of a lot of other things, such as plastic credit cards, payroll deductions, insurance programs, retirement benefits, savings accounts, Green Stamps, time clocks, newspapers, mortgages, sermons, miracle fabrics, deodorants, check lists, time payments, political parties, lending libraries, television, actresses, junior chambers of commerce, pageants, progress, and manifest destiny.
I am wary of the whole dreary deadening structured mess we have built into such a glittering top-heavy structure that there is nothing left to see but the glitter, and the brute routines of maintaining it.”
“These are the playmate years, and they are demonstrably fraudulent. The scene is reputed to be acrawl with adorably amoral bunnies to whom sex is a pleasant social favor. The new culture. And they are indeed present and available, in exhausting quantity, but there is a curious tastelessness about them. A woman who does not guard and treasure herself cannot be very much value to anyone else. They become a pretty little convenience, like a guest towel. And the cute little things they say, and their dainty little squeals of pleasure and release are as contrived as the embroidered initials on the guest towels. Only a woman of pride, complexity and emotional tension is genuinely worth the act of love, and there are only two ways to get yourself one of them. Either you lie, and stain the relationship with your own sense of guile, or you accept the involvement, the emotional responsibility, the permanence she must by nature crave. I love you can be said only two ways.”
“The worst crimes of man against woman do not appear on the statutes. A smiling man, quick and handy as a cat, webbed with muscle, armored with money, now at liberty in an unsuspecting world, greedy as a weasel in a hen house. I knew the motive. The motive was murder. And this symbolic killing might easily be followed by the more literal act.
Sly and reckless, compulsive and bold. The goat-god, with hoof and smile and hairy ears, satyr at the helm of the Play Pen.
Love him, understand him, forgive him, lead him shyly to Freud, or Jesus.
Or else take the contemporary untenable position that evil, undiluted by any hint of childhood trauma, does exist in the world, exists for its own precise sake, the pustular bequest from the beast, as inexplicable as Belsen.”
“Bless them all, the forlorn little rabbits. They are the displaced persons of our emotional culture. They are ravenous for romance, yet settle for what they call making out. Their futile, acne-pitted men drift out of high school into a world so surfeited with unskilled labor there is competition for bag-boy jobs in the supermarkets. They yearn for security, but all they can have is what they make for themselves, chittering little flocks of them in the restaurants and stores, talking of style and adornment, dreaming of the terribly sincere stranger who will come along and lift them out of the gypsy life of the two-bit tip and the unemployment, cut a tall cake with them, swell them up with sassy babies, and guide them masterfully into the shoal water of the electrified house where everybody brushes after every meal. But most of the wistful rabbits marry their unskilled men, and keep right on working. And discover the end of the dream. They have been taught that if you are sunny, cheery, sincere, group-adjusted, popular, the world is yours, including barbecue pits, charge plates, diaper service, percale sheets, friends for dinner, washer-dryer combinations, color slides of the kiddies on the home projector, and eternal whimsical romance — with crinkly smiles and Rock Hudson dialogue. So they all come smiling and confident and unskilled into a technician’s world, and in a few yeas they learn that is all going to be grinding and brutal and hateful and precarious. These are the slums of the heart. Bless the bunnies. These are the new people, and we are making no place for them. We hold the dream in front of them like a carrot, and finally say sorry you can’t have any. And the schools where we teach them non-survival are gloriously architectures. They will never live in places so fine, unless they contract something incurable.”
NEXT MONTH
We’ll be back on September 1st with our look at “Nightmare In Pink,” and if you enjoyed this first book in the series and you enjoyed the conversation here, please recruit more people to join the TMBC. We’re going to keep this up, month after month, until we reach “The Lonely Silver Rain” in April of 2013. That’s a long haul, but I’m hoping by the time we’re done, we’ve grown exponentially and we’ve managed to make John D. McDonald as ubiquitous as he should be again. Eventually, if everything works out, we’ll have created the single best archive of Travis McGee reviews and conversations anywhere online, and all of you who participate are going to be part of that.
This series is dedicated to my father, who always had a McGee or two in the house, and whose love for the character made me curious enough to pick one up in the first place.
See you back here for more in a month.
PREVIOUS ENTRIES
“What Is The Travis McGee Book Club?”
Drew, once upon a time I had the whole run of McGee, all twenty-one, and watched the man grow older and slower while his opponents were still young and evil, but he took them apart anyway, with a bit more effort.
Hollywood has only come close once, and while “Darker Than Amber” wasn’t perfect, it was a lot closer than the tv series pilot with Sam Elliot, or the failed attempts with Chuck Conners, of all people… I think the closest we have right now to the latter-day McGee, were we casting, would be Clancy Brown, but that’s based on the physical, and isn’t quite right. Travis himself said he gangles. So, if this DiCaprio mess gets done… which I hope it doesn’t, he’s wrong for it… and can you honestly see any actor committing himself to a run of 21 films? I can’t.
Seeya.
Hell yes to series. HBO, Starz, A&E — and if you could persuade them to do it period? How amazing woud that be? What I wouldn’t want to see, though, is Trav getting through a case in one hour of TV. You gotta let these things breathe — you have to let Travis breathe — and doing Pale Grey in an hour seems like a wank. We’re locked into this idea that prodcedurals have to wrap up the case by the time the credits role. As so many smart people have said on this comment threat, Travis McGee books are about Travis McGee. I enjoy the plot, sure, but man he’s such a great, interesting character I just want to spend time with him.
The problem with casting Travis is that the guy can turn on a dime and be a completely different person depending on who he’s talking with. Most of the ‘real’ McGee is only ever exposed in those long (llooooooonnnnnggggggg) internal monologues. Even when he’s just having a chat with Chookie or Cathy, his brain is constantly moving.
If anyone thinks McDonald was some kind of sexist, they should check out The Girl, The Gold Watch and Everything, which I slightly enjoyed more than this one. The titular Girl is the quickest, toughest character in the whole book, and completely in command of her own sexuality. Something tells me McGee would have impressed if there was ever a crossover.
Josh Brolin could be a pretty great McGee.
Quick thoughts (last day of prep and things are insane):
I love that everything is there from the beginning. The girls, the lifestyle, the asides. And in a way, the end of the series is right there as well.
I love that we see McGee on his own before Meyer. Good to see how he needs the influence of Meyer.
I love how the original cover calls McGee a boat bum instead of a beach bum since that is a better description of him. McGee is not some spiritual beach bum Bodhi trying to get in tune with the currents and power and flow of the water.
More later when the world settles down.
McGee has been in my life before I ever knew it. He was a dog first (In the early/mid-80â€™s my friend had a dog named McGee, named for Trav by his step-father). Then he was a name. This was around the time Fletch came out in the theater, so I equated those two characters because of the similar names of their creators.
Then, last year, the name kept popping up. Drew was one of the people who referenced it, and so through his virtual recommendation, I picked up the Deep Blue Goodbye. And here I am, hooked and in the midst of reading The Scarlet Ruse. I will not tease anything that comes, but will say it has been a great ride so far, and reading them in order has earned me some of the deeper character moments as the series moved on. (An aside to anyone reading, please do not spoil any of the major plot points for other readers â€“ I hope we can keep this a pure ride. Even little enigmatic asides could spoil things â€“ remember, weâ€™re a bunch of mystery lovers who overthink even the smallest clues).
What I love about McGee? No one writes women better. There is a love and appreciation in his descriptions that is so completely true. And, he is the antithesis of sexist. Yes, McGee may end up in bed with many women, but these are not teenage fantasies. In one book, he comments on how some men focus on a specific body part, but that a body part is empty, it is the whole woman that is beautiful (I paraphrase, and yes, I realize I broke my own rule of â€œteasingâ€ future books).
I also love, as Drew mentioned, how McGee comments on his time. But, usually, it does not feel dated. Thatâ€™s because he is dealing with a lot of the same issues that we deal with today: love, relationships, greed, a feeling that our world has gotten faster and less personable.
As for the Deep Blue Goodbye, I didnâ€™t love it when I read it. I think it was the ending. Ultimately, there isnâ€™t much of a mystery here. As Drew said, it is the knightâ€™s quest until he finds the dragon and then a climax of a knock down drag out battle with the dragon. At first, I felt it was just a superficial story that Iâ€™d forget in a few days. But, that didnâ€™t stop me from starting Nightmare in Pink the next day. And it didnâ€™t stop me from missing Lois. And it didnâ€™t stop the image of Junior Allen â€œwater skiingâ€ behind the boat from haunting me. Just as it haunts Travis.
Oh, if anyone wants to play poker with me â€“ does this hand win me a boat?
Just finished The Deep Blue Good-By today, at 2:48pm Eastern time. And I have to say I really loved it. I do think the book could translate into something really special on screen .The hole time I read it, I’d try to picture Leo DiCaprio as Trav, and it just wasn’t working. I really can’t pinpoint who I’d cast as Trav now a days. Mark Ruffalo comes to mind. I do think John Hamm would make an incredible Junior Allen.
Also I love how great a setting Florida is for these kind of stories. I lived all over Florida for the first 12 years of my life to than live in Maine for the next 12. So I have this faint odd memory of Florida, and this book called back some of those memories.
All in all, I am really excited to start the next McGee novel.
Jon Hamm would make a darn good McGee
I like this book. The author is a great writer and his comments about the society seem to apply today.
I hadn’t even heard of Travis McGee until this book club was proposed, but after reading the first book, I can’t wait to dive in further. You can tell that McGee’s a great character because you can’t sum him up in a single sentence. He isn’t a gimmick character. He’s truly flesh and blood, complicated and contradictory, a little bit of a saint and a little bit of a monster. His world-weariness is amusing, but it also means that his capability for violence is shocking. This slightly jaded gentleman is capable of torturing another man for information and he won’t do it without blinking an eye? McGee’s blunt self awareness about his violent side is fascinating. He’s just as cool under pressure as most heroic detective characters, but you can tell it comes from getting his ass kicked and learning the hard way a dozen times rather than some kind of innate skill.
Since this is my first McDonald book I don’t know how much of the prose is specific to McGee and how much reflects McDonald’s normal voice, but I love how his cynicism is tempered by McGee’s wit. I got the sense that if McGee couldn’t laugh at this world, he’d just vanish into himself.
Since everyone is going to be fantasy casting this: Jeff Bridges circa 1985 was how I saw him. Jon Hamm would be a great modern choice.
“I got the sense that if McGee couldn’t laugh at this world, he’d just vanish into himself.” This is so true. Glad you found McGee! And looking forward to more of your thoughts.
“She was styled for abundant lactation, and her uniform blouse was not.” is probably my favorite quote in this one. I wanna thank Drew for doing this and championing MacDonald and McGee so strongly or I likely would have never taken the initiative to buckle down and read these. On the casting front, DiCaprio obviously isn’t ideal but I don’t think it’s entirely impossible for him to deliver a performance that surprises us. Hamm would indeed be great but I think my pick for Trav would be Josh Holloway.
That may be favorite quote, period. Thanks for doing this Drew; another wonderful article. Few people under forty know about McGee; hopefully this will bring him a bit more credit and readership.
I agree with your choice of actor Josh Holloway-earlier it could have been Tom Selleck in his “Magnum,PI” days.
Really great piece to start this off. I’m torn about the idea of a McGee film adaptation. So much of the greatness of the books comes from the ruminations in his head, I don’t want to lose any of that.
And I definitely don’t want him coming into the movie on a surfboard.
But back to The Deep Blue Good-by, I love your description of MacDonald’s writing as music. It really does seem like jazz when McGee steps away from the story at hand to give his thoughts on the state of the world, then brings you back so quickly with a fierce, brutal passage.
If a film ever comes of this, I hope they’ll give the story the room it deserves to breath. You’d probably get at best a three-film series, and I just don’t know how you boil down the experience of 21 novels into that and do it justice. I’m hopeful that someone knows how to do it, though.
Do the series as movies you would really need a strong producer or producers who could look at this the same way we look at Bond and see the long haul of this. It would be a movie series which would outlive the producers more than likely.
As far as fantasy casting, I would say a Chris Hemsworth or Armie Hammer in 10 years or so after some life experiences and depending on how their acting goes.
One of the things I love about McGee is that fromt he first book you see he isn’t as hard as other people see him. In a lot of ways he is pretty damn fragile and understands that slowly but surely he is doing just as much damage to himself by his own actions as any of the evil bastards he comes into contact with.
One of the things that always strikes me about these books, even in this one, is how many of the problems with Florida McGee is dwelling in in 1964 are still there. And so is a lot of the lifestyle as well, but that lifestyle is constantly being crowded by the influx of more and more people.
I agree, and often thought that a series like Bond, or even “Columbo” on TV would be the way to go.And yes, definitely Cable like HBO/Showtime,etc.
I really enjoyed the book, and I’m eager for more. I hadn’t read any MacDonald books before this, and I’m pleased to have the chance to remedy that.
Stylistically, it was a joy to read; MacDonald has a tremendous Arthur Conan Doyle-like knack for salting exposition into long stretches of dialogue without ever seeming obtrusive or clumsy, and his prose is tremendously strong: brisk, short sentences that together add to layer after layer of detail.
MacDonald’s characterization is also very effective. McGee doesn’t meet Junior Allen until the book is nearly over, but Junior’s presence is always hanging over the novel through other people’s accounts of his beady blue eyes and relentless grin.
I was also drawn to the way in which McGee emerges as a well-rounded character. For all that he seems to see himself as a one-man Five Percent Nation, too savvy to be prey but too wise to be a predator, he’s set upon by doubts: he doubts if his way of life actually makes him happy, he doubts if he’s actually any good at helping people, he doubts the honesty of exploiting his appeal to women when he doesn’t want any kind of long-term attachments. Great protagonists don’t need to be likable, but McGee comes across as a person you’d like to know better.
Reading this, I was reminded of the plot elements that closely parallel Davis Grubb’s 1953 novel, “The Night of the Hunter”(an imprisoned man has hidden away stolen valuables, a sociopath cellmate learns of them and marries into the family to try and find them). Not sure if MacDonald was consciously or unconsciously borrowing from Grubb, but he certainly does his own original take on the idea.
One of the fascinating things about the series is how McGee and many of the villains are really two sides of the same personality. Junior is a good example — both he and McGee are masterful manipulators of others to get what they want, both are capable of extreme violence, both are scarily large and powerful. Because McGee understands this, there’s a really interesting battle going on with his dark side throughout the series.
Thanks for doing this — it’s a great excuse to revisit the stories.
I also just finished this today. I’m sure I should be reading “Game of Thrones” too, like the rest of the world, but it’s kind of fun to be bucking the trend. I found myself picturing McGee as Steve McQueen, with a little bit of George Clooney’s demeanor. Love that there’s just no fat in this first novel – the visit to the Brell family is as close to a story detour as this book gets, but those secondary characters are no less vivid than the primary ones. “I didn’t know it was a bedroom, boy” should be a required audition line for anyone interested in playing Trav . . .
I’m always late! That’s what I get for working midnights.
I read this again back in May so I remember a lot about the first 3 chapters (because I wrote a blog post about them) and have general impressions of the rest of the book.
Favorite quote is because I love the details he gives when setting a scene. Just a few words and you feel like you remember that place, that walk, that night: “I heard the lisping flap of water against the hull, the soft mutter of traffic on the smooth asphalt that divides the big marina from the public beach, bits of music blending into nonsense, boat laughter, the slurred harmony of alcohol, and a mosquito song vectoring in on my neck.” I’ve been there. I don’t think I’ve ever noticed it when I was there, but I’ve been there more than once.
Give Leo a brush cut and … well, he wouldn’t be awful. He has the lankiness of Travis but I don’t think he has the breadth or quickness. That’s what’s missing in the available leading men, the combination of lankiness (very rare in big-budget leads), strength, and agility. Too many of today’s leading men also can either do that everyman-ness of Travis’s or they can do mean, but they can’t do both.
For some reason, MacDonald’s descriptions of Christine, Cathy’s sister (not listed in your Who’s In It), resonated with me. The physical description reminded me a lot of Christine Hendricks as Saffron in “Firefly”: not as quick and certainly not as redheaded, a little more indolent than smartass-y, but the voluptuosity is there in both women. Give Hendricks a dye job and a tan (the latter probably a physical impossibility for her, though!) and she could play Christine.
I love Trav nursing Lois back to life. It’s what I remembered about the book from when I read it 30-some years ago. You’d think it would set him up in my mind as a nurturer but not at all, I’ve always had a clear view of what he is and what he can do. I didn’t remember any of the details about the individual books in the series but if you say “Travis McGee is this or that”, I can immediately tell you if you’re wrong or right. That’s why when I’m reading some of the more obvious examples of ’60s chauvinism in the earlier books I just shrug and move on. It has nothing to do with the fact that women end up dead a lot in his books — that’s the nature of the genre: many of these women live in the path of danger.
A few years back my sister and I did a roadtrip to the East Coast and Florida that was partly paid by timeshare people. It wasn’t as bad as it sounds, and one of the upgrades I paid for was to switch hotels from West Palm Beach to the Bahia Mar in Ft. Lauderdale. You can imagine why. The marina isn’t open to curious tourists, of course, so I can maintain my personal fiction that the Busted Flush is still docked at slip F-18.
If you’re interested, my blog post on the first 3 chapters is here: [cabri729.livejournal.com]. I would’ve liked to continue doing it but it just didn’t work for me. Or was too much like work for me.
In fact, I read the book this time around in the Keys and at Ft Myers Beach and Lovers Key. It was what got me re-started after I spent so much time mulling over the blog-post-that-never-happened.
Which reminds me that while I was down there I got started on Hiaasen’s juveniles and once I finish those will try his more grown-up stuff. :)
Last time I was in Sarasota I was reading some McGee books, and there he was at Casey Key which I was kayaking to every day. Always nice to be in the same places as the stories. I think having that connection to Florida makes the stories hit home a lot more sometimes.
I grew up in Sarasota, about two miles from where John McDonald lived a big chunk of his life. I moved there at the tail end of Trav’s career (in ’83, The Lonely Silver Rain was published in ’85). Me and my brothers would ride by McDonald’s place on our bikes and fish in Big Pass right behind his house. The closest I ever got to the guy was the “Admiral McDonald” hat my Dad won at an auction. The Navy gave it to him as a thank you for some something or other.
To be honest, I’m not even sure McDonald lived in the house while I was living in Florida. But knowing that my favortie character of all time was created right down the street from where I grew up? Mind blowing. Inspiring, too. I still get a rush when I read about Sarasota or Tamiami Trail or some local artist from the 60s/70s/80s in the books. He was the first writer who felt like he was mine, you know? I intimately knew a lot of what he was talking about because it was my backyard. I find that people from Florida either abandon or embrace/put up with its severly broken beauty. McGee fell into the later catergory. So do I.
By the way, Steven King loves McDonald and I think they were friends — he’s got a few quotes from McDonald in his books. I’m pretty sure McDonald living in Sarasota was a big reason King checked out the area a few years ago and now lives part of the year on Casey Key.
Count me among the many turned onto Travis McGee by you and your bookclub Drew. I got The Deep Blue Good-By out from the library near the start of the month and blew through it in a matter of days. What pace! What style! What a voice! My ma and pa are big mystery/thriller novel fans (incidentally, I got into reading Hiassan from my dad, so kind of working bacwards now) but this feels like something new. New to me at least.
I can’t wait for more and I hope to be able to contribute a little more to the discussion next time, but I’m currently up to my neck in the local Film Festival (seeing 50 films over 2 weeks and writing about them. Madness) and don’t really have the brain space sadly.
This is an awesome thing Drew.
Just cracked this book a mere month ago or so and, even if it took me longer than usual due to some difficult personal stuff (mightâ€™ve been 20 days when I couldâ€™ve done in 4), it left me in awe. Every. Single. Day.
Maybe it was the unusual effort of going through it or its intrinsic qualities, probably the latter, but it sure felt like a delicious meal or drink you just taste and savor as much as possible, but know itâ€™ll eventually be over. And the fearâ€¦ The fear it might not stick the landing. The slight suspicion it might all be lots of style, but not much substance. Or have a weak third act. Or leave stuff unresolved. Thank god I was wrong. It truly is a testament to McDonaldâ€™s pen to remain consistent all the way through and on a first novel as this.
Well, shit, no. Except for the 3rd act. The 3rd act was probably one of the fastest paced reads in my life. Not in a â€œwhoops, weâ€™re running out of book, gotta tie some loose ends quickâ€. It was literally exhilarating & frantic. Until the final gutpunch of Loisâ€™ demise, that is. Surgically precise, but incredibly hurtful nonetheless. Familiarity or not, nothing stings more than a death at a hospital, I guess.
And thatâ€™s about it for me, for the moment. Will get down for some more discussing later on, but Amazonâ€™s on its way with the 5 next installments. Hopefully theyâ€™ll get here any minute now. Yes, motherfucking book is *that* great. And hopefully itâ€™s just the first and weakest.
PS: again thanks to a couple real luminaries (one already posting above) for shilling the series so hard during all these years so as to make me eventually give it a try. I guess this Trav McGee stuff is a thing of passion.
I’ve been reading the series out of order. Normally I’m obsessive about continuity, but it doesn’t seem like the McGee books have much of that (except for the occasional reminiscence), so I feel okay about doing it this way. I read THE DEEP BLUE GOOD-BY maybe fifth or sixth, so I was really able to pay attention to the ways that it differed (or didn’t) from the later books.
For one thing: so far, this book and GREEN RIPPER are the only two where I really felt like MacDonald brought Travis to the brink of death and defeat by the end of the story. Many of the other books have a bit of an “Ocean’s 11” feel to them, where you never really believe that anything too bad will happen to McGee but you’re nonetheless enthralled by seeing him work his way toward his endgame. I also really like that in DEEP BLUE it’s his own greed that almost does him in, rather than an excess of valiance.
I read THE QUICK RED FOX first, and that one may still be my favorite, though my current read, A DEADLY SHADE OF GOLD, is definitely in the running.
Interesting. As the books go on, I find that McDonald really beats the hell out of Travis physically. He reeeeally tears him up mentally, though. You’ll see how physically broken he is by the end of Gold. Pale Gray really tears Trav apart mentally, though. As Drew and I have quoted back and forth to each other, you don’t fuck with Trav’s friends. But for full on Trav mental rough up, I’ve heard Green Ripper is the one. “Heard” because I’ve never read it. I know, I know…
I started squarely in the middle of the series, with THE GIRL IN THE PLAIN BROWN WRAPPER. As great as John D. was at writing McGee and women, he was even more chillingly effective at writing wackos; the sociopath doctor who tries repeatedly to fake his wife’s suicide, described by Travis as a “Heart empty as a paper bag, eyes of clever glass”, that has stuck in my head for thirty years. And I run into people like that all the time, mostly in corporate settings…
You’re right, Drew. Getting the voice to come through is nearly impossible. Somebody will manage to film James Joyce’s “Ulysses” or Alfie Bester’s “Demolished Man” first.
Iâ€™m already done with Quick Red Fox, which I think is the BEST after the first. I donâ€™t remember the actorâ€™s name, but I canâ€™t helping casting the FBI agent from White Collar (who also played the cripple in Carnivale) as McGee. His age seems right as well as enough of the â€˜gollyâ€™ to his character while still being enough of a MAN. Actually whoever suggested Jon Hamm…not bad either. Though Hamm might be a bit bigger, more robust, than McGee.
I’ll have nightmares about Travis on a surfboard now.
Drew, thank you for doing this. What a wonderful piece and it’s so, so bad ass seeing other people enjoy McGee. I feel like the last part of that sentence is insane because people have been enjoying the hell out of McGee for half a century. This series shouldn’t fade away, though, and this is the kind of thing that will hopefully rekindle interest and send someone to a used book store or amazon to pick up a $1.00 paperback that becomes a gateway drug for 21 incredible books. Maybe 20, as I still can’t get through Dress Her In Indigo.
As great at The Deep Blue Good By is, that image of Junior in the waves is what sticks with me. It’s chilling, but I think it’s even more so because it unsettles our hero. He’s not Reacher. He’s not Bond. Travis beats the tar out of lots of people in the books, but when he kills it is never without consequence and he never does it casually. Hell, here he was trying to save Junior! I love that Travis is cool not because he doesn’t care or he’s aloof; he’s cool because he cares intensely and doesn’t like when the world takes advantage of the weak, the misguided and the broken. Sure he always gets involved in a case because of the promise of getting half of what he recovers, but its rare that the cases don’t play on his sense of right and wrong. Knight errant indeed.
I went back and reread your comment at the beginning of the explanation about what the book club is all about. You sound certain that there will eventually be a new Travis McGee movie. Is there any new information about a possible movie that you can share? By the way, I recently read an interview with Stephen King. He was interested in writing a new Travis McGee book after JDM passed away. The book was to be titled Chrome, and the plot would involve the reason for Meyer being shot while walking on the beach with McGee. JDM’s son would not give permission for the new book to be written. If anyone could have done it, King would have been the one, and still could do it, I am sure. Thanks for the book club. It is great to read your analysis and the great comments. Keep up the good work.
There used to be a twice yearly, and sometimes once yearly, tribute magazine named The JDM Bibliophile which was published by the University of South Florida. The magazine was about the complete works of the great John D. MacDonald, of course. The editor was Dr. Ed Hirschberg, an english professor and friend of John D. MacDonald. Dr. Hirschberg also took part in the weekly Saturday meetings of authors, including JDM, in Sarasota. The Travis McGee book after The Lonely Silver Rain was to be dedicated to Dr. Hirschberg. I really looked forward to those magazines which were published for around thirty years. The last issue was a tribute to Dr. Hirschberg who had just passed away. Based on that, it is very nice indeed to see this tribute.
Going through the book again. “Bugs would eat the was. Chaw the old canvas. And one day there would be a mutation, and we will have new ones that can digest concrete, dissolve steel and suck up the acid puddles, fatten on magic plastics, lick their slow way through the glass. Then the cities will tumble and man will be chased back into the sea from which he came…”
MacDonald really was on a whole other level, wasn’t he?
I agree. I have this one bookmarked, so cool to have you pull it out. The imagery is stunning. How does someone come up with this??
I will admit to being ever so slightly underwhelmed by this one. I’m not sure what my problem was, because I instantly loved McGee as a character and MacDonald is pretty unasailable as a writer. But this book hits one of my pet peeves by having every single motivation and character nuance spelled out by Trav’s inner monologues. Also, the mystery isn’t all that hot, I mean, Trav figures out whodunit almost immediately and than spends huge chunks of time on the Busted Flush thinking about different kinds of women. MacDonald is a master so all that matireal fucking SINGS but it’s not as compelling as when Trav is trying to find out who murdered his buddy or track down the source of ancient gold statues. When McGee was actually actively on the case, like when he goes undercover, or is actually going head-to-head with Junior Allan (and all the other commentators are accurate in that the final image of him being dragged by the anchor being genuinely horrifying) I thought I was reading the amazing pulp series Drew was talking about. The rest of it is is merely really, really good. Can’t wait to dive into Pink.
Because of McGee I have a love of gin and have started to take some of my retirement early in small chunks and I highly recommend it. Iâ€™m so excited for this. McGee is unequivocally my favorite character ever. Since we have the next two years and I have so many quotes from Deep Blue Goodbye bookmarked, for now Iâ€™ll just say thank you, Drew! Iâ€™ve enjoyed your and thoughts and everyone whoâ€™s contributed, the same! And now some of my favorite quotesâ€¦
â€œI see that you are a damned fool, Lois. You took me at face value. You decided what sort of a person I am. If I canâ€™t match that image, it isnâ€™t my fault.â€
â€œI looked in the refrigerators and found Cold Tuborg in the second one. I leaned against the center island and drank it, feeling unreal. I walked on a fabric of reality but it had an uncomfortable give to it. You could sink in a little way. If you walked too much and came to weak spot, you caould fall through. I think it would be pretty dark down there. â€
â€œBut,,,,who did this to you?â€
â€œIâ€™ll never know you well enough to try to tell you, Lois.â€ â€¦.
â€œAnd Iâ€™m not a tragic figure, no matter how hard you to try to make me into one. Iâ€™m delighted with myself, woman.â€
(already quoted by Drew in full above)
â€œA woman who does not guard and treasure herself cannot be very much value to anyone elseâ€¦â€¦â€¦I love you can be said only two ways.”
â€œThe world darkened, turned to a poisonous green and somebody pulled the chain. Water roared down the chuteâ€¦ and I found a place to pull off out of the way and let the fools gnash each otherâ€™s chrome and tin-work, fattening the body shops, busying the adjusters, clogging the circuit court calendars.â€
â€œI am just not that trustworthy.â€
this book club gives me a good reason to start through the series again. i’ve read them all, some several times, up to ‘lonely silver rain’ which i have been saving now for almost 20 years. i don’t want to read it and know that there’s no more new travis ahead for me, so i sit on it to this day, waiting…
i’ve been reading that dicaprio may star in a film version – that would be just WRONG (not to mention i really don’t need to see oliver stone’s impression of travis mcgee), almost as wrong as him playing howard hughes. and i don’t see jon hamm pulling it off either – mcgee was a big strapping fellow, not a skinny guy like hamm and dicaprio. i know that rod taylor once played mcgee in a film version of ‘darker than amber’, but i’ve never been able to find it even though i’ve been trying for years; he would be a great mcgee.
also, i know darren mcgavin recorded several stories as mcgee, but have never heard any of them – he seems like a great voice for travis, and i need to hunt them down but as i’m living in southern thailand at the moment, that doesn’t seem likely.
