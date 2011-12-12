‘The Tree of Life,’ Woody Harrelson honored by African American Film Critics Association

Wheeeeee! You ready for more? These are a nice change of pace. Seriously.
The African American Film Critics Association have named “The Tree of Life” the best film of the year and Steven McQueen the best director, for his film “Shame.” Just yesterday the San Francisco crowd went with Terrence Malick’s effort (which clocked in at #2 for me on the year). It would be nice to see more groups going that way. Mostly I’m stoked by their Best Actor choice: Woody Harrelson in “Rampart.”
One award on the list really annoys me, though. And that’s giving Best Song to “The Show” from “Moneyball.” The inclusion of that track in the film already irritates me to no end. It’s anachronistic and they don’t even make an attempt to NOT pass it off as original to the movie. It could have been anything else. Yes, the words are perfect. But… But… And then to give it an award? Odd.
Anyway, check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”
Rounding out the top 10 “in order of distinction”: “Drive,” “Pariah,” “Rampart,” “Shame,” “Moneyball,” “The Descendants,” “A Better Life,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “The Help”
Best Director: Steve McQueen, “Shame”
Best Actor: Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”
Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Breakout Performance: Adepero Oduye, “Pariah”
Best Documentary: “The Black Power Mixtape”
Best Screenplay: “I Will Follow”
Best Foreign Film: “Kinyarwanda”
Best Song: “The Show” from “Moneyball.”
Best Independent Film: “Pariah”
Legacy Award: Richard Roundtree
Horizon Award: Hattie Winston
Cinema Vanguard Award: George Lucas
Special Achievement Award: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Why the awards for George Lucas?
Oh right, “Red Tails”
In regards to Moneyball, I don’t mind that the song came out in 2008 and that the events of the film take place years before that. What bothers me is that the song itself is annoying as hell and just comes off as corny or awkward when watching the film.
that’s the sole misstep in the film, though I understand the intention and Pitt helps to recover that bit just by being convincing with his reaction.
Malick, McQueen, Woody, Brooks, and no nomination announcement(?) Great! All killer, no filler. (well…)
Let’s ride this train to the Kodak Woody!
So actor wins all over the place. Sure hope Woody gets in.
Being annoyed by the anachronistic nature of the song seems silly. The song really works in the movie, and that’s enough for me because it’s really all that matters.
Having said that, I don’t like the idea of a song that wasn’t produced for a movie winning an award for inclusion in said movie. Unless something was altered dramatically (which really didn’t happen hear, except “your a loser dad” being added) and the original was just a seed so to speak (as was the case with the Greenwood score a few years back that should’ve been honored by the Academy).
It sticks out. I don’t think it’s silly to have a natural reaction to that.
I still love the movie, regardless. But movies don’t happen in a vacuum, so just because the lyrics work, that shouldn’t really be “good enough,” I don’t think. But if it doesn’t bug you, great. It bugs me, though.