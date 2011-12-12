‘The Tree of Life,’ Woody Harrelson honored by African American Film Critics Association

Wheeeeee! You ready for more? These are a nice change of pace. Seriously.

The African American Film Critics Association have named “The Tree of Life” the best film of the year and Steven McQueen the best director, for his film “Shame.” Just yesterday the San Francisco crowd went with Terrence Malick’s effort (which clocked in at #2 for me on the year). It would be nice to see more groups going that way. Mostly I’m stoked by their Best Actor choice: Woody Harrelson in “Rampart.”

One award on the list really annoys me, though. And that’s giving Best Song to “The Show” from “Moneyball.” The inclusion of that track in the film already irritates me to no end. It’s anachronistic and they don’t even make an attempt to NOT pass it off as original to the movie. It could have been anything else. Yes, the words are perfect. But… But… And then to give it an award? Odd.

Anyway, check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Rounding out the top 10 “in order of distinction”: “Drive,” “Pariah,” “Rampart,” “Shame,” “Moneyball,” “The Descendants,” “A Better Life,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “The Help”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “Shame”

Best Actor: Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Breakout Performance: Adepero Oduye, “Pariah”

Best Documentary: “The Black Power Mixtape”

Best Screenplay: “I Will Follow”

Best Foreign Film: “Kinyarwanda”

Best Song: “The Show” from “Moneyball.”

Best Independent Film: “Pariah”

Legacy Award: Richard Roundtree

Horizon Award: Hattie Winston

Cinema Vanguard Award: George Lucas

Special Achievement Award: Sony Pictures Entertainment

