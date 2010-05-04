‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ to premiere at 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival

Film Independent announced the selections for the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival this year which will move from its Westwood neighborhood home of five years to downtown Los Angeles.
For movie fans, the highlight is no doubt the world premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” which will debut on June 24 at the Nokia Theater at LA Live. The 7,000 seat auditorium is no stranger to big movie premieres as it premiered “Michael Jackson’s This Is It” last October. To say it will be even more of a scene with stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and the rest of the “Twilight” crew in attendance is something of an understatement, but it will provide a huge publicity boost for LAFF. That said, Summit might have to go to Dodger Stadium for “Breaking Dawn” to out do this one.
The festival will kick off, however, with the LA premiere of Lisa Cholodenko’ “The Kids Are All Right” on June 17 at the beautiful Premiere Theater at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. Considering the critically acclaimed Sundance dramedy is set in Los Angeles, it’s a perfect fit for LAFF.
“Despicable Me,” the Universal Pictures CG-animated comedy is the biggest true world premiere at the festival and like “Eclipse,” will take place at the Nokia Theater. The film should have a rocking red carpet if stars Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Kristen Wiig, Will Arnett, Danny McBride, Jemaine Clement and Julie Andrews show up.
Gala premieres this year include “Animal Kingdom,” the Duplass brothers’ “Cyrus,” “Revolucion,” David Guggenheim’s “Waiting for Superman” (which won’t be released nationwide until the fall) and the world premiere of the German language drama “Mahler on the Couch.”
Other highlights of the impressive slate include “Four Lions,” “Welcome to the Rileys,” “Night Catches Us, “The Tillman Story,” Clair Denis’ “White Material,” “The People vs. George Lucas,” the world premiere of “The Last Exorcism” and Neil Marshall’s “Centurion” (basically every good movie you might have missed at Berlin, Sundance or Toronto).
Needless to say, it’s a very impressive slate that should making the trek downtown more than worthwhile.
A complete breakdown provided by Film Independent which includes the dramatic competition slate is below. The 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival runs from June 17-27.
Narrative Competition (9):
Dog Sweat, Hossein Keshavarz – Iran – WORLD PREMIERE
A Family, Pernille Fischer Christensen – Denmark – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Hello Lonesome, Adam Reid – WORLD PREMIERE
The New Year, Brett Haley
Of Love and Other Demons, Hilda Hidalgo – Costa Rica/Colombia – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Orly, Angela Schanelec – Germany/France – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Parade, Isao Yukisada – Japan – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Upstate, Katherine Nolfi, Andrew Luis – WORLD PREMIERE
The Wolf Knife, Laurel Nakadate – WORLD PREMIERE
Documentary Competition (9):
Camera, Camera, Malcolm Murray – WORLD PREMIERE
Circo, Aaron Schock – USA/Mexico – WORLD PREMIERE
One Lucky Elephant, Lisa Leeman – WORLD PREMIERE
Everyday Sunshine: The Story of Fishbone, Lev Anderson, Chris Metzler – WORLD PREMIERE
Farewell, Ditteke Mensink – Netherlands – US PREMIERE
Life with Murder, John Kastner – Canada – US PREMIERE
Make Believe, J. Clay Tweel – WORLD PREMIERE
Vlast, Cathryn Collins
Where Are You Taking Me?, Kimi Takesue – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
International Showcase (20):
1428, Du Hai-bin – China
Army of Crime, Robert Guédiguian – France (Kino)
Bibliotheque Pascal, Szabolcs Hajdu – Germany/Hungary/England – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Café Noir, Jung Sung-il – South Korea – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Disco & Atomic War, Jaak Kilmi, Kiur Aarma – Estonia/Finland
Down Terrace, Ben Wheatley – England (Magnolia Pictures)
Eastern Plays, Kamen Kalev – Bulgaria
Eyes Wide Open, Haim Tabakman – Israel/Germany/France (New American Vision)
Family Tree, Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau – France
Golden Slumber, Yoshihiro Nakamura – Japan – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE
Judge, Liu Jie – China
La Pivellina, Rainer Frimmel, Tizza Covi – Austria/Italy
Lebanon, Samuel Maoz – Israel (Sony Pictures Classics)
The Peddler, Eduardo de la Serna, Lucas Marcheggiano, Adriana Yurcovich – Argentina
R, Tobias Lindholm, Michael Noer – Denmark
The Red Chapel, Mads Brugger – Denmark
Secrets of the Tribe, José Padilha – England/Brazil
Space Tourists, Christian Frei – Switzerland
Street Days, Levan Koguashvili – Georgia
Woman on Fire Looks For Water, Woo Ming Jin – Malaysia/South Korea
Summer Screenings (12):
Ain”t In It for My Health: A Film About Levon Helm, Jacob Hatley
Cane Toads: The Conquest, Mark Lewis – Australia/US
Cold Weather, Aaron Katz
Four Lions, Christopher Morris – England
Kings of Pastry, D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus (First Run Features)
Marwencol, Jeff Malmberg
Monsters, Gareth Edwards (Magnolia Pictures)
Night Catches Us, Tanya Hamilton (Magnolia Pictures)
The Tillman Story, Amir Bar-Lev (The Weinstein Company)
Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham (IFC Films)
Welcome to the Rileys, Jake Scott (Apparition, Destination Films)
White Material, Claire Denis – France (IFC Films)
Outdoor Screenings at the Ford Amphitheatre:
Centurion, Neil Marshall – England (Magnolia Pictures)
The Last Exorcism, Daniel Stamm (Lionsgate) – WORLD PREMIERE
The People vs. George Lucas, Alexandre O. Philippe
Thunder Soul, Mark Landsman
International Spotlight (4):
The Fall (1959)
The Hand in the Trap (1961)
The House of the Angel (1957)
The Seven Madmen (1973)
Selections from the Ambulante Film Festival (3): Sponsored by Hoy, and returning for a second year, Ambulante is a traveling documentary film festival produced by the non-profit organization Documental Ambulante A.C., in collaboration with Canana, Cinepolis, and the Morelia International Film Festival. It was created in 2005 by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Pablo Cruz to promote documentary culture across Mexico.
One Day Less, Dariela Ludlow – Mexico – US PREMIERE
Presumed Guilty, Roberto Hernández, Geoffrey Smith – Mexico
The Toledo Report, Albino Álvarez Gomez – Mexico
Community Screenings (4): These films will be presented free to the public.
Climate Refugees, Michael P. Nash – Grand Performances Screening
Gasland, Josh Fox
Lost Angels, Thomas Napper – WORLD PREMEIRE
A Small Act, Jennifer Arnold – Project:Involve Screening
The Beyond (4):
All About Evil, Joshua Grannell
Bitter Feast, Joe Maggio – WORLD PREMIERE
Mandrill, Ernesto Diaz Espinoza – Chile
Separado!, Gruff Rhys, Dylan Goch – Wales – US PREMIERE
Special Screenings (3):
The Life of Richard Wagner (1913), Carl Froelich
The Wheeler Boys, Philip G. Flores – WORLD PREMIERE – Netflix FIND Your Voice Winner
