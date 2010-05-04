‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ to premiere at 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival

Film Independent announced the selections for the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival this year which will move from its Westwood neighborhood home of five years to downtown Los Angeles.

For movie fans, the highlight is no doubt the world premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” which will debut on June 24 at the Nokia Theater at LA Live. The 7,000 seat auditorium is no stranger to big movie premieres as it premiered “Michael Jackson’s This Is It” last October. To say it will be even more of a scene with stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and the rest of the “Twilight” crew in attendance is something of an understatement, but it will provide a huge publicity boost for LAFF. That said, Summit might have to go to Dodger Stadium for “Breaking Dawn” to out do this one.

The festival will kick off, however, with the LA premiere of Lisa Cholodenko’ “The Kids Are All Right” on June 17 at the beautiful Premiere Theater at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. Considering the critically acclaimed Sundance dramedy is set in Los Angeles, it’s a perfect fit for LAFF.

“Despicable Me,” the Universal Pictures CG-animated comedy is the biggest true world premiere at the festival and like “Eclipse,” will take place at the Nokia Theater. The film should have a rocking red carpet if stars Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Kristen Wiig, Will Arnett, Danny McBride, Jemaine Clement and Julie Andrews show up.

Gala premieres this year include “Animal Kingdom,” the Duplass brothers’ “Cyrus,” “Revolucion,” David Guggenheim’s “Waiting for Superman” (which won’t be released nationwide until the fall) and the world premiere of the German language drama “Mahler on the Couch.”

Other highlights of the impressive slate include “Four Lions,” “Welcome to the Rileys,” “Night Catches Us, “The Tillman Story,” Clair Denis’ “White Material,” “The People vs. George Lucas,” the world premiere of “The Last Exorcism” and Neil Marshall’s “Centurion” (basically every good movie you might have missed at Berlin, Sundance or Toronto).

Needless to say, it’s a very impressive slate that should making the trek downtown more than worthwhile.

A complete breakdown provided by Film Independent which includes the dramatic competition slate is below. The 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival runs from June 17-27.

Narrative Competition (9):

Dog Sweat, Hossein Keshavarz – Iran – WORLD PREMIERE

A Family, Pernille Fischer Christensen – Denmark – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Hello Lonesome, Adam Reid – WORLD PREMIERE

The New Year, Brett Haley

Of Love and Other Demons, Hilda Hidalgo – Costa Rica/Colombia – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Orly, Angela Schanelec – Germany/France – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Parade, Isao Yukisada – Japan – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Upstate, Katherine Nolfi, Andrew Luis – WORLD PREMIERE

The Wolf Knife, Laurel Nakadate – WORLD PREMIERE



Documentary Competition (9):

Camera, Camera, Malcolm Murray – WORLD PREMIERE

Circo, Aaron Schock – USA/Mexico – WORLD PREMIERE

One Lucky Elephant, Lisa Leeman – WORLD PREMIERE

Everyday Sunshine: The Story of Fishbone, Lev Anderson, Chris Metzler – WORLD PREMIERE

Farewell, Ditteke Mensink – Netherlands – US PREMIERE

Life with Murder, John Kastner – Canada – US PREMIERE

Make Believe, J. Clay Tweel – WORLD PREMIERE

Vlast, Cathryn Collins

Where Are You Taking Me?, Kimi Takesue – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

International Showcase (20):

1428, Du Hai-bin – China

Army of Crime, Robert Guédiguian – France (Kino)

Bibliotheque Pascal, Szabolcs Hajdu – Germany/Hungary/England – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Café Noir, Jung Sung-il – South Korea – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Disco & Atomic War, Jaak Kilmi, Kiur Aarma – Estonia/Finland

Down Terrace, Ben Wheatley – England (Magnolia Pictures)

Eastern Plays, Kamen Kalev – Bulgaria

Eyes Wide Open, Haim Tabakman – Israel/Germany/France (New American Vision)

Family Tree, Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau – France

Golden Slumber, Yoshihiro Nakamura – Japan – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Judge, Liu Jie – China

La Pivellina, Rainer Frimmel, Tizza Covi – Austria/Italy

Lebanon, Samuel Maoz – Israel (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Peddler, Eduardo de la Serna, Lucas Marcheggiano, Adriana Yurcovich – Argentina

R, Tobias Lindholm, Michael Noer – Denmark

The Red Chapel, Mads Brugger – Denmark

Secrets of the Tribe, José Padilha – England/Brazil

Space Tourists, Christian Frei – Switzerland

Street Days, Levan Koguashvili – Georgia

Woman on Fire Looks For Water, Woo Ming Jin – Malaysia/South Korea

Summer Screenings (12):

Ain”t In It for My Health: A Film About Levon Helm, Jacob Hatley

Cane Toads: The Conquest, Mark Lewis – Australia/US

Cold Weather, Aaron Katz

Four Lions, Christopher Morris – England

Kings of Pastry, D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus (First Run Features)

Marwencol, Jeff Malmberg

Monsters, Gareth Edwards (Magnolia Pictures)

Night Catches Us, Tanya Hamilton (Magnolia Pictures)

The Tillman Story, Amir Bar-Lev (The Weinstein Company)

Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham (IFC Films)

Welcome to the Rileys, Jake Scott (Apparition, Destination Films)

White Material, Claire Denis – France (IFC Films)



Outdoor Screenings at the Ford Amphitheatre:

Centurion, Neil Marshall – England (Magnolia Pictures)

The Last Exorcism, Daniel Stamm (Lionsgate) – WORLD PREMIERE

The People vs. George Lucas, Alexandre O. Philippe

Thunder Soul, Mark Landsman

International Spotlight (4):



The Fall (1959)

The Hand in the Trap (1961)

The House of the Angel (1957)

The Seven Madmen (1973)

Selections from the Ambulante Film Festival (3): Sponsored by Hoy, and returning for a second year, Ambulante is a traveling documentary film festival produced by the non-profit organization Documental Ambulante A.C., in collaboration with Canana, Cinepolis, and the Morelia International Film Festival. It was created in 2005 by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Pablo Cruz to promote documentary culture across Mexico.

One Day Less, Dariela Ludlow – Mexico – US PREMIERE

Presumed Guilty, Roberto Hernández, Geoffrey Smith – Mexico

The Toledo Report, Albino Álvarez Gomez – Mexico



Community Screenings (4): These films will be presented free to the public.

Climate Refugees, Michael P. Nash – Grand Performances Screening

Gasland, Josh Fox

Lost Angels, Thomas Napper – WORLD PREMEIRE

A Small Act, Jennifer Arnold – Project:Involve Screening



The Beyond (4):

All About Evil, Joshua Grannell

Bitter Feast, Joe Maggio – WORLD PREMIERE

Mandrill, Ernesto Diaz Espinoza – Chile

Separado!, Gruff Rhys, Dylan Goch – Wales – US PREMIERE

Special Screenings (3):

The Life of Richard Wagner (1913), Carl Froelich

The Wheeler Boys, Philip G. Flores – WORLD PREMIERE – Netflix FIND Your Voice Winner