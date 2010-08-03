‘The Twilight Saga’ will end with ‘Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2’ on Nov. 16, 2012

It appears the summer release experiment for “The Twilight Saga” was not as successful as Summit Entertainment had hoped. The studio announced today that “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” will be released on Nov. 16, 2012. That’s a full year after the debut of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” on Nov. 18, 2011.
After releasing both “Twilight” and “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” in November of 2008 and 2009, Summit made the seemingly smart move of moving “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” to a June 30, 2010 release date. This was because of both fervent interest from the franchise’s fanbase and the expectation that opening in the summer would allow for a larger gross due to the fact many teenagers would be out of school and able to see the film numerous times during the work week. Instead, “Eclipse” has grossed less than the previous chapter, “New Moon,” with only $288.1 million domestic and a total of $644.8 million worldwide so far. “New Moon” ended up with $296 million domestic and $709 million worldwide and it’s hard to see “Eclipse” matching that total as its grosses have slowed considerably. Considering “Eclipse” received universally better reviews than the previous two chapters and was the most action packed (i.e., male friendly) of the series this has to be something of a disappointment for Summit. Granted, there is no need to shed any tears as the studio and series creator Stephenie Meyer are still swimming in profits as the picture only cost $65 million.
In hindsight, however, the shouldn’t have come as that much of a shock even if it seems to go against conventional wisdom. The “Harry Potter” series has also released a number of chapters during the summer months and found mixed results. After the first two installments debuted in Nov. of 2001 and 2002 respectively, 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” debuted in June and is actually the worst performing picture in the franchise with just $249.4 million. “The Order of the Phoenix” and “The Half-Blood Prince” have performed much better with their July releases, but some of that can be credited to increased ticket prices as well as IMAX ticket costs. It’s somewhat telling “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” will open in Nov. of this year.
As for “Breaking Dawn,” production is expected to begin this Nov. with shooting split between Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Vancouver, British Colubmia. Oscar winner Bill Condon is at the helm and the entire cast will return including the trifecta of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.
Eclipse has only been out a month and some days. How do you know it’s not going to do New Moon numbeers? Lots of international figures aren’t counted and I think it can do at least 300 million in America before it ends.
Yes, but then why release the final HP installment in July?
Maybe it has more to do with Summit deciding to turn the epic love story into an action film for the guys. I would have seen it more than once if they had left the most significant conversation between Edward and Bella about sex and marriage intact instead of watering it down to 4 or 5 sentences. They also changed Edward’s personality and Bella’s treatment of him so much that it was far removed from the book in a couple scenes that were significant. I was disappointed in the film and maybe a lot of other women and girls were also. If it had been the beautifully written story that it was in the book, I would have seen it several times while it’s in the theater. It was a best seller because of the love story, not the action.
I totaly agree with what you just said. The fans of the books are fans for a reason, so why do they feel the need to change the script for the films??
I Agree Too! I probably wouldn’t have been able to keep myself from seeing it another 2 or 3 times in the theatre if they had the E/B moments as the main course instead of the action. The guys don’s really care about the saga – especially not like the readers do. There were more negative parts to it than positive, I thought. Bella would never treat Edward that way, or seem to want Jake that way.
you could not be more right! As a fan of the book i can’t say i LOVE the movie because they left TOO MUCH important Bella and Edward moments for petty action, totally ruin the film for me.
Couldnt agree more!! I guess they are in denial…trying to blame making less money on the release date instead of that d*uche MR. Everything that I fell in love with in the book…Edward/Bella and their love story, has been sidelined in order to make room for the “teams” bullsh*t. And instead of showing Edwards patience, understanding, generousity and loyalty…he was a static character the entire movie…meanwhile Jacob looks like the brave hero…always fighting to save his love from making the wrong choice. MR left in EVERY crucial Jacob scene…and even expanded them…and left out most of Edwards character building scenes…just throwing the E/B makeout scenes in without giving them any depth.
Im scared to see how MR is going to ruin BD. I shouldnt even be excited about it…but I still am. I still love seeing my favorite characters come to life.
I couldn’t agree more! I was so upset the way Edward was portrayed and Bella’s treatment of him. In the book, she was so happy to have him back in her life and she didn’t want him out of her sight. I hate to say it, but I was very disappointed with the film. After suffering the absence of Edward in New Moon, I was really looking forward to more of him in Eclipse. The love story is the center of the entire saga, but I’m not seeing that in the movies. I don’t think it’s a summer release issue. I think that the regulars were disappointed with New Moon and could care less about Eclipse. The Twi-hards and fans of the book will see the movies whenever they come out. But, I honestly think that making the fans wait that long is a huge mistake.
I AGREE TOO….THEY HAVEN’T DONE JUSTICE WITH EDWARD’S POINT OF VIEW IN ECLIPSE…THIS MOVIE FEELS TO B SORT OF BIASED!!! :(
I am on board with you all too. This is first and foremost a love story and what drew me and others to it in the first place. If that is kept in tact they will be successful.
Bella treated Edward like dirt in both the book & movie taking advantage of his chivalry at every turn! I don’t know what beautiful love story you people see when one is definately only giving 90% while the other is giving 110%! Poor Edward, I felt so bad for him!
Eclipse will beat New Moon. I’m not sure why anyone would say that it isn’t doing well. If you compare the 33 day numbers of the two movies, Eclipse is beating New Moon by over $11 million.
34 day total:
Eclipse $288,848,358 vs New Moon $277,523,522 (Box Office Mojo)
New Moon didn’t hit $296 million until 101 days. My bet is Eclipse will pass the total gross of New Moon at the 100 day mark or less.
Um, Eclipse is outpacing New Moon by close to $12,000,000 if you look at them head to head (per Box Office Mojo). It will be the first Twilight movie to surpass 300,000,000 and should do so in the next two weeks. A tiny bit of research on your part would have revealed that.
Did you see how it did last weekend? It will lose screens. It will not outpace New Moon globally. The fact is, Eclipse should have made more and it hasn’t. As a fan of the film — it’s clearly the best of the series — it’s perplexing and disappointing. Summit is being safe — and you can’t blame them — for returning to Nov. for both chapters of Breaking Dawn.
Actually, I have seen last weekend. Although it played in fewer screens than the same weekend for New Moon (2334 vs 3035), it made almost the same amount, and – in fact – beat the per theater income of New Moon (a range of $451 – $541 per theater for New moon vs a range of $513 to $658 for Eclipse). Given that the comparable weekend for New Moon was Dec. 18th, 19th, and 20th, I would think those numbers should have been much higher, but weren’t (as it was beginning of vacation for many students).
Still have to disagree with you. New Moon was losing many screens as well. It has held on better than New Moon (although with front-loaded blockbusters they DO lose steam fast) The fact that Eclipse will surpass New Moon is a huge deal considering closely timed third movie releases (Matrix and even Pirates) have not been as successful. Granted there are always exceptions, such as Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. Those exceptions are both book adaptations like the Twilight series. Let’s not forget these books are massive bestsellers that are still gaining new readers (so even if some lose interest there will hopefully be others to take their places). These readers want nothing more than to see these characters bringing these books to life. Let’s face it, everything in the first three books is leading up to a number of HUGE events that take place in Breaking Dawn (cue the pro-life/pro-choice controversy that is sure to take place unfortunately) That being said, I am actually happier about the November release date. I am not completely ignorant to the fact that 2012 is already jam-packed with blockbusters and don’t want it to get lost in the mix. Eclipse is a solid success for a third movie, Breaking Dawn is new territory and, as fans, we want it to have every advantage.
Update,
Now a few days later Eclipse has 800 more screens than New Moon did at the same point. I think Eclipse has more than a decent shot of beating New Moon’s numbers.
I will probably lose interest in the story if I have to wait that long.
If it doesn’t come out until late 2012 I and many others will lose interest…does summit not understand how fickle young women are? Don’t they see that eclipse is netting smaller grosses because less people are seeing the movies? I saw the movie three times but saw twilight and new moon over ten times each…by 2012 the tight saga will be replaced by whatever new thing we are interested in.
Exactly. The Harry Potter movies could come out that far apart because the books were still coming out and keeping it in the forefront of everyone’s mind. The Twilight books are all out and done and everyone has read them. I know several teens who are already over Twilight and have moved on to something else.
The fans are annoyed that the character of Edward is so badly treated. Meyer and Rosenberg are avid Jacob fans and its turning off a lot of fans of the books and fans of Pattinson.
no he is not. and that’s BS. you know summit is only team $$$.
uhm im not a fan of the people playin the charecters im a fan of the charecters them selves
Sarah, you are right on!
Summit only have themselves to blame. They overpromote Taylor Lautner and the scripts focus too much on his character. Serves them right.
its not about that. and they dont overpromote taylor, thats his team’s job. taylor only did 2 magazine spreads for eclipse anyway.
its because they didnt put in important moments from the book and bella wasn’t bella.
Eclipse is the best of the 3, and I have seen it 10 times, New Moon I only saw 6 and I’ve only seen Twilight twice in the theatre. I personally don’t mind the year long break, I don’t think it will hurt the franchise, only help it since they will do what they can to keep it in the minds eye until then. After all there is a year and a half between Half Blood Prince and the first Deathly Hallows movie, July 2009 to Nov 2010, and that hasn’t dimmed the excitement for it any.
I am confused. On day 34 of Eclipse, it made a total of $288 m. On day 34 of New Moon it had a total of $277m. Logically speaking, wouldn’t this make Eclipse in the running to make MORE, not less than new moon???
take a look at the international box office numbers and you will realize that everything does not revolve around just the USA. And in the summer of 2012 not only will all of those big folms mentioned be out, but there is a little event called the Olympics in London. They are making the right choice
that’s true. Not all people will see a movie if there is a world event.
I’m willing to wait because I hope that means that the special effects will be better. And that will give them time to figure out how to do Renesmee. If they split where I assume they will they will need time to figure out those things for the second part. Plus that means my time in TW & having something to look forward to will last longer & not end so quickly.
I don’t get them comparing numbers either. Eclipse has only been out just over a month. Plus it’s the best of the 3. (I do have a couple issues. But it’s still the closest to the book.)I wouldn’t be surprised if at the end of it’s theatre run Eclipse will make more than NM. I want to go see it again!
well it might also help if a movie would stay in the theater longer than 1 month too. i have seen the movie 3 times but i wanted to go back but not in town anymore.
I wonder when they will start filming in Baton Rouge it would be cool to see the set.
In other words, the fans are being made to wait another year so they can line their pockets with MORE money. GREEDY!! They are filming both parts at the same time. So there is NO reason for them to wait until 2012 to release it.
Summit has not posted anything on their site about the release date for the second part of breaking dawn at all. so where anyone is getting this information from, it is incorrect.
Summit sent out a press release. Not sure if you on twitter but follow @twilightsaga which is Summits official twitter.
but if it was accurate it would also be on their website
Barf,Ew to twilight!! Real vampires do not sparkle!!
Maybe at almost 20 a ticket and 17 weeks to DVD release we are Saving our money for all the special edition sets that come out? I saw it IMAX 2x’s and “reg” 1 I perfered the regular. It was very nice to see returning to the more blue look of the first one.
So no more 60 dollar trips to theater, waiting for my 50 dollar blueray special special edition.
Rosenberg has completely ruined the character of Edward for me. That turned a lot of fans off. She stripped the books of their essence and their soul which is the love of Edward and Bella. After we FEMALES made Scummit rich with Twilight, what did they do? THEY AMBANDONED US TO TRY TO CATER THE FILMS TO FANBOYS. As far as I’m concerned they made way too much money for that crap they gave us. Bella telling Edward It’s not about him? Really Rosenberg. What book were you reading? I have yet to see the real love story of Edward and Bella portrayed on screen as it is in the books. Scummit and Rosenberg are the WORST things to ever happened to the twilight books.
Amen!!!!!!!!!! Say it loud and say it proud!
Completely agree!!
I completely agree! MR has COMPLETELY emasculated Edward. I can’t even go into all the times I was watching the movie saying to myself Edward would never do that! Edward would never say that! The best part about Twilight is Edward and if you change him you change the experience people have with him from the books. BOO to MR and Scummit!
I agree amen ! Rosenberg is the worst thing that has happened to this saga! I miss the emotion I felled when I read these books we fell in love with Edward based on what he says how he acts. I loved how he handled it when Jacob first kissed Bella in the book but in the movie I was so disappointed !
Waiting longer between BD1 & 2 is a bad bad move. I loved the saga, but I am loosing interest fast. Two more years really ? So 18 year old vampires will be 26? Waiting longer does not make me long for it more, in fact, the opposite is true.
Eclipse was the best of all three until the ending. The ending was so wrong in many different ways. I saw it 3 times in the theaters (imax) and I did not watch Twilight nor New Moon in theaters.
Sounds like this was only a ploy for Summitt to try and hold on to profits and their superstars longer. They are not puppets and 2 1/2 more years of performing and promos and premiers is just obsurd.
it seems so stupid that we hav to wait that long for bd. dont people realise that fans will have lost interest by then!
I don’t think it makes sense to compare the release of Eclipse to the release of the last Twilight Saga movie and on top of that part 2 of a movie. I know Summit thinks this is the best business decision and they are probably worried about having to compete with the final Batman movie. In any event, this is a huge disappointment to the fans that we have to wait 16 months for part 1 and 28 months for part 2. *SIGH* At least Rob is making good movies in between to pass the time…
I loved the action but was diaponted over the down play of the emotionel scenes like when Jacob kissed Bella in the book she was in tears and fighting it he even shook her telling her she could do better before she started getting more into the kiss and then Jacob pulls her body tighter into his. I need to feel the desperate emotion like in the book or it’s just alright for me they even messed up how Bree could barley stand being so close to Bella that scene should have been more compelling. I am a huge fan but summet needs to get it right or they will lose are interest like they have done with me! Get the emotion and feel right for breaking dawn or I’ll only see it one time guys I’m getting board!
you go girl!!!!
you have to realize no movie is exactly like the book and its never going to be perfect. they do it for certain reasons like maybe it wouldnt look good in the movie or maybe it would be too hard to do. i love the books and love the movies and respect the work they put in the movies. i am disappointed about the release dates, though. they are so far away! but i dont think people will lose interest because this is an awesome series and people are SO excited about it. twi- hards will always be tri- hards. i hope they get renesmee right! im so excited for breaking dawnn!
all i know is i really wish they wouldnt split breaking dawn into two movies.. or make it 3D..its a fuc*ing romance people that is the main and whole point of all the books..Edward and Bella and their relationship..its not a damn action movie. i mean would you have wanted to see titanic in 3D?.. i dont think so.
This is what happens to a ‘fad’. People are losing interest in these films cause the story is just to bland and repetitive. People are getting bored with the main characters.
They over-promote the series that the casual audience are just no caring for it anymore.
Basically its hype is dying down. Considering whats going to be in the 2nd part(a build up to a battle that never happens) then most people wouldn’t even bother with part 2 and just conclude the saga with part 1.
im actually embarrassed to watch Twilight becuz it was just too awkward, ya know?
As a business student, I find the fact they’re releasing both Breaking Dawn parts a year apart to be genius. If fans wait long enough they’ll want to see the movies more; which will mean more profitability for Summit. As fan, I hate having to wait so damn long! :(
agreed!
Come on summit think of the fans not your pocket books. Eclipse was awesome and should generate plenty for you after the dvd release. The fans want it in the summer….take note from HP they are treating their fans far better!!!! You are cutting the story in half!!
Actually, WE just want intensity from the actors when we are seeing them portraying the characters in the books! I want to feel the same emotion from the movie that I did from the books. I want watch Edward suffer in deep sorrow knowing he could lose Bella to Jacob. I want to see the confusion and watch Bella fight with her feelings while she is deciding to kiss Jacob, and I want to see Jacob encourage Bella further on to bring out her true feelings and bring on the deep emotions that Bella is really feeling! Yes, I want it all, and I know the actors have it in them to do it!
Releasing the second part of Breaking Dawn a year after the first will be a huge mistake. I mean I am a fan and just finished the book. I cant wait to see it on film but I am not willing to wait two years to see the theatrical representation of the amazing book. I mean how do you expect the fans to wait between the spilt movie so long? Harry Potter gained a lot of respect from me in the fact that they did two part but only waited six months between the releases of both. We all know the twilight saga is going to end but why dont you consider the fans instead of your wallets? I mean releasing six months or even a year after will generate the same revenue there is no need to push it out in hopes of gaining alot more money. You will only gained fans with a loss of interest and tired of the wait period. Think about this before you mess up what is a good thing!
omg im so excited,but then depressed because the twilight saga has a lot of young teen fans and breaking dawn is going to have nude
i will not watch part one till both are out cuz its just redicules i thought stephine meyer was smart but now shes an idiot for money eclipse didnt make alot because it sucked the book was great the movie wasnt it was a washed out version of the book
IT TOOK ALMOST 2 YRS FOR BE TO WATCH THE MOVIES NOW I CAN PUT THEM DWN IVE READ ALL AROUND 10 TIMES EACH I REALLY DIDNT NO WAT I WAS MISSIN!! BUT IN MY OPINION THEY R GREAT BOOKS AND MOVIES,THE BEST PART OR THE LAST 3 MOVIES WAS IT DNT HAVE ANY SEXUAL SCENCES AND THE WAITED TIL THE GOT MARRIED TO GET SEX AND THT ISNT SOMETHIN U C N ANY MOVIES SO I WAS NOT WORRIED BOUT THE KIDS WATCHING IT. BUT I WILL GO WATCH BREAKING DAWN B4 THE C IT.K ENOUGH COMPLANING I HAVE A ? DOES ANY1 KNOW WHERE THE R GONNA CUT OF PART 1 AND THE 2ND PART WILL BEGIN, I REALLY CNT WAIT IM NOT 2 CRAZY ABOUT SCIENCE FICTION MOVIES BUT THT WAS MORE OF A LIVE STORY AND HOW MUCH RDWARDS LOVES BELLA AND SHE LOVES HIM. THTS IT 4 NOW BUT IF ANY1 KNOWS WHERE PART 2 BEGINS PLZ EMAIL ME AND LET ME NO ITS DRIVIN ME CRAZY NOT KNOWIN SO IF ANY1 OUT THERE KNOWS PLZ EMAIL N LET ME NO!! PRETTY PLZ
Before breaking dawn came out eclipse was my favorite twilight movie. The 1st twilight was to boring, new moon didn’t had to much Jacob in it, and eclipse was all action packed that is why it was my favorite.