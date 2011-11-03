The Vacation Read: Andy Serkis signs sweet deal for simian sequel

Welcome to The Vacation Read.
I deserved a few days off.
Or at least, that’s what I’m telling myself. I’m not really wired for vacation. I don’t have an off switch. It’s a point of contention with the lovely Mrs. McWeeny, and so when I take a vacation, I do my best to genuinely turn off the computer and just relax and recharge. I don’t always quite pull it off, but I figure the trying is the important part.
For me, a week of no writing for HitFix is hard to imagine. I can’t remember the last time I did this. It’s been a big year of travel, with Sundance, SXSW, Cannes, Comic-Con, Toronto, and Fantastic Fest as some of the bigger destinations I’ve visited, and any number of set visits including the one I just returned from last week. And that’s in addition to the daily demands of being the dad of two crazy little boys who have much more energy than I ever did. I’m weary all the time, but in a good way. I feel like each and every day, each and every festival, each and every event, we keep getting better at what we do, and I see it in the feedback you’ve been giving us in e-mail, in our comments, on Twitter, and elsewhere.
That is the goal, of course. I don’t take a single one of you for granted. I know that if you’re going to keep coming here, we’ve got to keep trying, keep giving you something special. It’s a great big ol’ Internet out there, and I appreciate you spending your time and attention here. That’s the real reason I took a brief break, so that I can hit the ground running with even more energy now that I’m back.
I’m back just in time, too. I’ve got tons of stuff for you today, which also marks the kickoff of the AFI Fest here in Los Angeles. Last Saturday, I finished up the screenings that have been written up in the ongoing Film Nerd 2.0 column, so I’ll have that “Jedi” write-up coming, and I’ll also be talking about the overwhelming outpouring of response from you guys and what it means to me. And if you’re enjoying the Film Nerd 2.0 columns, you should know we’re about to try an experiment with the column, something that should be a lot of fun.
And speaking of “Star Wars,” we’re going to wrap it up with the next Motion/Captured Podcast, the long-promised all “Star Wars” conversation with Scott Swan. We’ll be doing the podcasts once a week from now till the end of the year, so thanks for putting up with the crazy schedule over the last couple of months. Travel certainly makes for some interesting experiences and opportunities, but it also plays havoc with the normal routine of things, so I guess that’s the trade-off.
It’s such a habit at this point to simply write a piece when I read news that interests me that it’s been really hard to sit and not comment. I think it’s really exciting that Fox has locked down Andy Serkis for a sequel to this summer’s “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes,” and that they’re treating him like a movie star. I’ve said before that Serkis is our first digital age movie star, and it seems to me that he’s finally reaping the rewards that are due him for proving that the operative word in the term “performance capture” is “performance.” He’s so good at giving soul to these things, and he’s a real collaborator when he’s working with a filmmaker. When you see his work as Captain Haddock in “Tintin,” and you compare it to the work he did as Caesar in “Apes,” it’s obvious that he’s embraced the range that is available when you are no longer bound by your own appearance, but rather by the breadth of your imagination. He is a remarkable performer, and if anyone’s going to break through with the Academy to get an acting nomination for a digital role, it’s him.
I want to address the Travis McGee Book Club, which is the thing that took the biggest direct hit thanks to the way September and October shook out. I apologize, and I took the opportunity over my time off to catch up and actually work ahead. The only way I can guarantee that we’ll have a new piece up on the first Saturday of every month is if I bank them and prepare them before that weekend. To do them right, I have to really make the time to do that, and if you guys are still onboard, I’ll make you the promise that you won’t have to worry about Sundance or SXSW or anything getting in the way. You’ll see the “Nightmare In Pink” piece this Saturday morning, and then the first weekend of December, we’ll do “A Purple Place For Dying.”
I’m sort of flattened by the recap Jen Yamato just posted of a talk Universal president and COO Ron Meyer just gave at the Savannah Film Festival. It’s beyond blunt, and it’s strange to watch a studio head throw his own output under the bus. I think “Wolfman” has some major problems, but when he calls “Babe 2” one of the “shittiest” movies ever released by his studio, I’m afraid he’s not really good a judge of what’s good or bad. “Babe 2: Pig In The City” was the last film Gene Siskel ever named as best of the year, just before he passed away, and Gene’s right while Meyer is wrong. It’s a strange, dark, surreal film, but “shittiest”? Nope. And I wonder about the way these comments are going to affect his relationships with filmmakers. If I were Jon Favreau or Benecio Del Toro or Brad Silberling or Joe Johnston, I’d think long and hard about comments that go beyond blunt to being publicly insulting. It’s kind of an amazing piece overall in a town where you rarely hear people in positions of power speak like this. I wrote about a similarly blunt appearance by Tom Rothman one year at the Saturn Awards, and it got me canned from attending the ceremony and banned from the studio’s press list for more than five years, and all I did was quote the guy. That’s how uncommon this sort of forthcoming attitude is overall.
It’s going to be a busy day, a busy weekend, and a busy month in general, so let’s wrap this up. It’s good to be back at the desk.
I’m fascinated by the Meyer piece too, particularly how he goes beyond “we kind of messed up” into “those movies were SHIT” territory. Maybe the tone was different in person, but in print I felt bad for the people who worked on those movies.
Drew, been listening to the Podcasts recently– they make treadmill visits fly by in a way that most Podcasts don’t, which is a ringing endorsement if I’ve ever heard one– and have a really solid question for Movie God/Remake This. At least, I think it’s a good one.
I’m assuming that “call-ins” are invite only, so will there ever be a point (maybe we’re at it!) where one could submit one’s question in email/private message form, and have it addressed on the show? Y’know, like “Reader Mail: Movie God Edition”? Lemme know!
Cheers,
SW
I really want to read the piece you wrote about Tom Rothman at the Saturn Awards, Drew. Any chance it’s still online?
I’ve been looking for it for ages too and this post finally gave me enough information to find it :)
[www.aintitcool.com]
And just in case Drew’s reading this, I hope you and the boys are getting the “Super Dinosaur” comic, I read the latest issue the evening your Film Nerd JP bit went up & I think you’ll all get a kick out of it.
Thank you, BLUE_FLAMES.
So Brad Silberling is mad? Boo-hoo, that’s not exactly a big loss of talent for the studio. Del Toro ain’t a big A-List star anymore either. And Joe Johnston probably agrees 100% about Wolfman. Everyone knows that production was screwed up. Favreau? What’s he gonna say? Cowboys & Aliens flopped, he can’t deny that. Meyer wasn’t that harsh about Cowboys/Aliens. He just said it wasn’t good enough, which is true.
Del Toro has never been A-list as far as box office draw but he has consistently been one of the best genre directors currently working.
Yeah, is it wrong that I get depressed when you go on vacation? Not really, but I get so used to your daily updates that I’m sort of at a loss when they stop coming.
Anyways, if Universal is calling the output of these guys “shit” then its probably safe to assume that they probably weren’t going to get work from Universla again anytime soon. Honestly, though, if they did greenlight something for any of these people again, wouldn’t it just void Meyer’s comments. Regardless of their last movies performance, if the studio will back another movie, its at least somewhat of a vote of confidence, right?
Glad to see Travis McGee will live again. Thanks for introducing so many of us to the series.
Let’s all think about this before we buy tickets to Tower Heist this weekend…
Glad to know the Book Club is still a going concern. I’m eager to see what people have to say about NIGHTMARE IN PINK.
Glad to have you back, Drew. Even when Im down on the internet I still check out this page daily. You’re a great reality check into the entertainment business.
Thanks, man.
Thanks for the update Drew! I’ve been following you since AICN (Turd Furgusen). I really appreciate all the work you put in to inform and entertain us. I’m sure others followed you over here like I did. It’s due to your efforts that I now come to this site first.
Keep up the good work!
In all fairness, the Rothman-Goebbels comparison can’t have helped.
Great to have you back! I’m a new reader–started when I came across a link to your Film Nerd 2.0 column for “Revenge of the Sith,” but you hooked me immediately. The segment’s so great that I went back and read all your Film Nerd 2.0 entries.
So glad you’re showing the Star Wars movies to your kids in a more unconventional, but I would argue, ultimately more fruitful order! I first heard the IV-V-I-II-III-VI order suggested here ([blogs.starwars.com] — it’s a blog you’d enjoy, I think), and have liked the idea of the order ever since. After reading your column, barring a catastrophic meltdown in the “Return of the Jedi” entry, I intend to show my future kids the films in this order as well.
Thank you so much for sharing these wonderful moments with us. I look forward to more Motion/Captured generally and more Film Nerd 2.0 in particular! (Have your kids seen The Princess Bride? Aside from Star Wars, it’s probably the movie I most adored at that age.)