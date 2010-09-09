‘Vampire Diaries’ soundtrack features new Gorillaz and Smashing Pumpkins

“The Vampire Diaries” will be the latest TV show to try to take a bite out of your wallet with the release of a soundtrack featuring exclusive tracks from Smashing Pumpkins and Gorillaz. “True Blood” put out its second soundtrack earlier this year.

The Oct. 12 EMI release includes 16 tracks, all of which were either heard in season one of the popular CW series or in the upcoming Season Two, which starts, coincidentally enough, tonight. The first single is Sky Ferreira”s “Obsession.” She is working on her full-length debut with such producers as Linda Perry and Dallas Austin.

Track Listing – The Original Television Soundtrack: The Vampire Diaries

â€¨â€¨1. Stefan’s Theme – Mike Suby

2. Running Up That Hill – Placebo

â€¨3. Currency of Love – Silversun Pickups â€¨

4. Hammock – Howls

â€¨5. Sleep Alone (909s in the DarkTimes Mix) – Bat for Lashes â€¨

6. Bloodstream (Vampire Diaries Remix) – Stateless

â€¨7. We Radiate – Goldfrapp

â€¨8. Obsession – Sky Ferreira â€¨

9. Head Over Heels – Digital Daggers â€¨

10. Down – Jason Walker â€¨

11. Beauty of the Dark – Mads Langer â€¨

12. Cut – Plumb â€¨

13. All You Wanted – Sounds Under Radio featuring Alison Sudol of A Fine Frenzy â€¨

14. The Fellowship – Smashing Pumpkins â€¨

15. On Melancholy Hill (Feed Me Remix) – Gorillaz â€¨

16. 1864 – Mike Suby