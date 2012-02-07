The Vampire Lestat may be headed back to the big-screen in ‘Tale of the Body Thief’

Though Neil Jordan’s 1994 Anne Rice adaptation “Interview with the Vampire” feels like a distant memory now (the less said about “Queen of the Damned” the better), there may yet be some cinematic life left in the author’s “Vampire Chronicles” series. At least the folks over at Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment must think so, as the company has just optioned the rights to Rice’s fourth book focusing on the exploits of The Vampire Lestat, “The Tale of the Body Thief”.
Writer-producers Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci (“Fringe”, “Star Trek”, “Transformers”) are producing the project with Imagine, while a writer named Lee Patterson hired to write the screenplay via the Imagine Reliance Writers Lab, a joint venture between Imagine and Indian production company Reliance Entertainment, which helped to fund the acquisition of the book rights under an existing partnership.
The plot of the fourth book sees a suicidal Lestat agreeing to temporarily switch bodies with a psychic man named Raglan James, only for the psychic to flee after the transfer occurs. Lestat is then forced to track the “body thief” down.
The Vampire Lestat was played by Tom Cruise in “Interview with the Vampire”, which co-starred Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst and grossed over $220 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. In “Queen of the Damned” Stuart Townsend took over the role, but the film was far less successful both critically and commercially, grossing about $45 million globally on a budget of $35 million.
So what do you think of Imagine’s attempts to revive the franchise? Any thoughts as to who should play Lestat this time around if the film gets made? Sound off in the comments!
Oh please get Stuart Towsend to play Lestat again. He IS the sexiest vamp !
“Body Thief” is my least favorite of Rice’s Vampire series, but does have a terrific ending (assuming a film would stay somewhat true to the book). That ending segue’s nicely with my favorite vampire book, “Memnoch the Devil”, which would be a much much better story for a movie.
Two actors would need to play Lestat in “Body Thief” because he spends most of the story in Raglan James’s body. The actual ‘starring’ role would be the one with Lestat in the other body. Therefore, you could get a ‘major’ type star (Leonardo, Orlando Bloom, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth) for the supporting role of Lestat as Lestat, in hopes they might continue the vampire series in future sequels (or even redo The Vampire Lestat/Queen of the Damned).
Write a c“Body Thief” is my least favorite of Rice’s Vampire series, but does have a terrific ending (assuming a film would stay somewhat true to the book). That ending segue’s nicely with my favorite vampire book, “Memnoch the Devil”, which would be a much much better story for a movie.
Two actors would need to play Lestat in “Body Thief” because he spends most of the story in Raglan James’s body. The actual ‘starring’ role would be the one with Lestat in the other body. Therefore, you could get a ‘major’ type star (Leonardo, Orlando Bloom, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth) for the supporting role of Lestat as Lestat, in hopes they might continue the vampire series in future sequels (or even redo The Vampire Lestat/Queen of the Damned).
omment…
Personally I believe Tom Cruise should take the role. He IS Lestat. I personally think the original movie can’t really be followed up the same (as seen with that horrid version of “Queen of the Damned”) but if they are gonna do this, they need Tom to save this thing before it drowns. Personally I think they should just write a sequel involving Louis and Lestat meeting again and getting into more trouble together. :P
Only Tom Cruise can truly channel Lestat!!! Can’t wait to see “The Vampire Lestat”!
Tom is what, 50 now? He’s way too old. Lestat was 20 when he was made a vampire. Too bad because Tom was so awesome!
I think You Got It Right! Tom Rocks and to do a sequel with Louis would be awesome . Don’t know Why they keep waiting instead of getting these actors to so another even Better Lestat Movie, But with Tom, of course!
1.Ben Barnes
2.Gabriel Aubry
3.Ian Somerhalder
4.Stuart Towsend
5.Taylor Kitsch
Tom Cruise is superb as Lestat and he is the SMART choice for a 2nd movie, as Lesta! Please Tom, come back as Lestat!
I think I would go and see anything by Anne Rice, she wrote from her heart after her family losses, and I would definitely go and see anything she wrote…Tom was suburb as an arrogant Lestat, what else can one say…
I have read everything Anne Rice has written, I have waited to see another of her books on the big screen, I can’t wait.
I would like to see Tom cruise again as lestat, for old time …. :).
Lestat as tom cruise , for good old time,,,:)
I know Anne Rice did the theater of Lestat, but i think it would be amazing if The Vampire Lestat book , came as a movie , pls. :(
James Franco as Lestat, he can play charming and arrogant and not seem feminine like tom cruise did. plus he has had characters with blonde hair and pulled it off so there you go oscar worthy actor as lestast, get hugh laurie as David, and kristen kruek as the missionary he falls for
James Franco as lestat, he is charming and strong and could nail it. Tom crusie was to feminine. Hugh Laurie as David and Kristen Kruek as the missionary who he falls for
yes plzs make the film tom cruise did a good not good but fantasktik job last time and it word be nice to see him play lestat again so plzs make the movie
yes plzs make the film tom cruise did a good not good but fantasktik job last time in a interview with a vampire and it word be nice to see him play lestat again so plzs make the movie
Please make the movie, but use Stuart townsend for he is most like the character in the books, T.C.,just is not a believable person to capture the essence of LESTAT,while I think townsend nailed it.Also please,please stick to the book,for that will make for better box office return,since the other one’s didn’t and failed.
Tom Cruise is the best Lestat And Should be the Only actor that can play Lestat, period! I have read many of the novels and I imagine Him when I read them! This actor is Amazing. Ease play it Tom!! vamps are “in”!!
The question of “Who should play the great Brat Prince?” is really not a question at all. Everyone knows that T.C. was is and always will be Lestat de Lioncourt. There’s no question that T.C. brought him out of the pages and “breathed life” into him. If you don’t believe me ask the author herself. Anne must have wept when they made him. Stuart Townsend reminds me of a drunken, drug induced Jim Morrison…maybe they should ask Morrison to play Lestat in Body Thief. He could play the psychic that steals his body. That or Val Kilmer if you like Lestat as a goofy poetry blurting fool. Im bored of this prattle…
Would absolutely LOVE to see JAMES FRANCO play the part of Lestat!
Ian Somerhalder would be great in that Role.