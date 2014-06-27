‘The View’ wants you to care again so bye bye Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy

Do you remember when “The View” was as close as you could get to must-see morning talk show TV? When it was seemingly a microcosm for the political debates going on between the left and right? When the chemistry between the hosts could entice surprising off the cuff answers from any guest? (Even those who thought they were just there to promote a new movie or TV show?). Yes, it's been awhile. It's been a long while and that's probably the biggest reason Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy are leaving the show.
News broke Thursday night that Shepherd, who has been a permanent co-host since 2007, and McCarthy, who joined for this past season, would not return for the show's 18the edition. Along with show co-creator Barbara Walters “retirement” that leaves only Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg left at the table. McCarthy was brought on board to replace the departing Elisabeth Hasslebeck and Joy Behar, but with so many guest hosts sitting in for Walters or one of the other three regulars it didn't felt like “The View” at all this past year.
Reports indicate that Shepherd and ABC, who produces the Emmy-winning program, couldn't come to terms on renewing her contract. McCarthy is spinning in social media “If Sherri goes… I go too. #sisters.” Well, that's sort of silly. The former sitcom star simply just wasn't a fit with any of the other three hosts. It was another in a series of miscalculations the show has made since bringing on Shepherd along with Goldberg to replace Rosie O'Donnell almost seven years ago.
At the time the goal was obvious. The 2008 election was beginning in earnest and two more funny ladies (actual comediennes) would help smooth the brewing tensions between the show's remaining opinionated liberal, Behar, and conservative firebrand, Hasslebeck. The season before the show had become a cultural tipping point as O'Donnell and Hasselbeck's daily debates became national news in and of themselves. It brought huge ratings and publicity, but instead of civilized debate it was increasingly veering into an angry (and often personal) version of CNN's “Crossfire.” And for a season or two the change sort of worked. Goldberg had her O'Donnell moments with Hasselbeck, but and after Obama's overwhelming victory things calmed down. But as with any team that's worked together too long it was obvious when each host was pushing the other's buttons. It got so bad that Behar and Goldberg's disdain for Hasslebeck was eventually more transparent than O'Donnell's ever was. At least Rosie would try to get Elizabeth to see a different point of view, Whoopi and Joy just told her she was wrong half the time and seemed eager for each show to just end.
The departure of Behar and Hasslebeck about a year ago was meant to solve that dynamic and make the show less confrontational and more fun, say like “Live! With Kelly and Michael,” “Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda” or, no joke, CBS' “View” ripoff “The Talk.” Instead, it made it a bore. And now, with Walters stepping back from direct involvement (or so she keeps promising) word is ABC has not only found a way to get rid of Shepherd (who also never seemed quite right at the table) and McCarthy but longtime co-creator and executive producer Bill Geddie who was a semi-off camera presence on the show. But what next? Here's a suggestion ABC: go smarter.
When “The View” first started to make waves it was because of the chemistry between Hasslebeck, Behar, Walters and Star Jones. Remember her? Yes, the fame went to Jones' head a bit (is she still claiming she didn't have lap band surgery?), but no one would ever call her dumb. In fact, she was quite smart. She was a lawyer. She could debate the show's daily “Hot Topics” in a personable and educated manner. During those years, it was the very green Hasslebeck who had the hardest time keeping up with the other three hosts. Post-O'Donnell, Walters, Geddie and ABC made a strategic error thinking Goldberg could balance out the sometimes obvious naiveté and ignorance of both Shepherd and McCarthy. And, again, the departure of Behar and Hasslebeck (who eventually learned to stick up for herself) just made it worse.
So, ABC has an opportunity now. They country is as partisan as ever. We're not even through the midterm elections and people are already getting heated for the 2016 presidential race. Granted, the show's hardcore fan base doesn't wants “The View” to turn into a cable news talking heads show, but why not bring back an O'Donnell and some smarter women of different political persuasions. Make the show the melting pot of American opinion that got people talking. Walters' original vision was for a show featuring women from different backgrounds discussing current events in a manner that might spur debate across the country. She made the mistake of letting the show get away from what it was doing best. “The View” isn't dead, it's just broken. If ABC can bring back some of that fire, it might actually make viewers care about watching it again.
I lost interest back when Hasslebeck started being a smart-mouthed know-it-all & just wouldn’t stop talking over others. Extremely irritating! TV off!
You left out meredith viera in the beginning and debbie. hasselback, sherpard and mccartney are lightweights in holding an intelligent conversation on the show (I realize in real life they may different). This only good thing about this season was the shows showcasing barbara’s work over the years. Get Whoopi some intelligent people that are able to carry on a discussion where we can learn something about the different perspectives!!1
I like Whoopi and even found Sherri tolerable when Behar was there. Adding Jenny along with Sherri only doubled down on the stupid. I’d keep Whoopi, but add some smarter women. I like Brooke Shield who was one of the names I heard being considered before Jenny was hired. I also like Holly Robinson-Peete and if they still want a conservative Rachel Compos has auditioned and guest cohosted many times. That would hopefully bring the panel back to 4 women who know how to speak well and all have varying points of view. No men please!
Good riddance to the ignorant, science denier McCarthy. The stupidity of this uneducated stripper/nude model has actually caused both children and adults to get sick and to actually die from diseases we got rid of decades ago. There are now clusters of disease surrounding the children of people who now don’t believe in vaccination. They believe an uninformed and uneducated sex worker over educated scientific evidence. We’re really screwed in this country if we continue to let this happen.
Denying science and specifically vaccinations is so dangerous that we should be extremely worried
What disturbs me the most is when they constantly talk over one another. I can’t hear what they are saying. A question never gets answered. They don’t respect each other enough to let the other person talk. Very frustrating…
I think the person who wrote this should seriously consider having someone proof read before publishing…lots of errors! That is the most I got from this article.
It will never happen, but I would love to see Rosie, the fantastic Ariana Huffington, and the entertainingly annoying and ridiculous Ann Coulter. Coulter’s comments would make everyone on the panel’s heads spin like something out of “The Exorcist.” That would be appointment T.V.
Good God, no, on Coulter. If there’s one thing the world needs less of it’s Ann Coulter. There are many smart Conservative women out there who would be so much better.
I did not care for Joy and I did not care for Jenny. Joy was always right – never wrong. I think Whoopi should have the last say on who her co-hosts are going to be. Interview a lot of potential applicants. Hire someone that can be funny but intelligent. Someone who can carry on a conversation about a variety of things. And please, please ask them not to talk over each other – sometimes I would just turn it off because I could not understand them anyway. You have a wonderful person in Whoopi. Good luck – I will be watching.
Sign a petition to bring Sherri back, she was at least funny ???? at: [www.ipetitions.com]
Are you kidding???? She is one of the most annoying people on television today as far as I am concerned. She acts so stupid and constantly butts in on the other guests on the show. I am so glad she is leaving the show. And she is now funny. And, Oh, we don’t have to hear Jeffrey’s name everyday.
Sherri leaving, is the best decision the show has made in a while. It was increasingly ( maybe in her mind) becoming the Sherri show. Her fawning and sexual comments to the guests were not always appropriate and sometimes awkward. She brought the show down.
How about Queen Latifah, who is a compassionate women, Gayle King who has political knowledge and a news background and Trisha Yearwood, who has common sense and a home spun humor and wisdom? It is about time we began to show our higher calling as women. The men on the show have absolutely suffocated the energy of the show for the accept ion of the quest spots. It’s nice to hear from them, occasionally. It’s wonderful for all of us to respect our ethnicity, however, can we now rise above this now and join hands together in one common unity. Not one of us is more or less than the other. We all have a important place in this world that is individually ours to have and to hold. Good fortune to you, The View in selecting the new hosts.
The grammer in this article is terrible!
The GRAMMAR or the grammer???
NO. The View has NEVER been close to anything labeled as “must-see”.
I think you Guys are Crazy, Sheri, and Woopi are the reason I watched the show ! Also Goldburg , she was funny, and the three made the show fun ! As far as Hasslebeck, she did not fit, ! Your killing the show !
A mistake to let Sherry go. I will not be watching the View?
I stopped watching during the ’08 presidential campaign because I couldn’t stand the sound of Hasselbeck’s voice or the uninformed, ditto-head, unsubstantiated comments. One Sarah P was far more than enough. I applauded eventual her exit, and began watching again — sporadically. Then they announced the arrival of Jenny M. I tuned out again. I had one of those incredulous responses to Sherri’s arrival on the show, too, but I think she kinda found her niche. Was surprised to hear about Bill Getty. Put some insightful, independent thinkers at the table, ABC. Idk the name of that chick who was guest hosting on the far-right (literally and figuratively) last week — the one that made Whoopi collapse back in her seat, but if she’s on the panel, I won’t be tuning in. It’s E. Hasselbeck pt. DUH!
The View was and can still be a great show if the ladies didn’t try to voice there opinion at the same time or try to over talk each other, this should be a show that we can learn from and enjoy watching,Everyone talking at the same time doesn’t work LADIES so act like it.
I’ve watched The View since the beginning and for the most part, I have loved the show. The only time I did not enjoy the View was Rosie’s season. I thought she was too mean spirited. She accused Kelly Ripa of being homophobic and her attack on Donald Trump, ( not someone I’m necessarily a big fan of), was ridiculous! I stopped watching the show that season but gladly returned when she left. I originally didn’t think Whoppi was a good fit but have been pleasantly surprised. Enjoyed Sherri, didn’t dislike Jenny but won’t miss her. I do agree that the show is no longer what Barbara said she wanted. Elisabeth was the only alternate view on the show. Joy, Whoppi, Sheri and Jenny were all as liberal as one can get and joy especially (Whoppi to a lesser degree ) couldn’t accept an opinion that’s not liberal. I hear Rosie’s coming back so unless they hire Oprah, I probably have finished my love affair with The View.
Hit the nail right on the head !!
Not sure about the Rosie O’Donnel addition though!
I was surprised to read that so many enjoy Whoopi on The View. I enjoy her in movies but not on The View. I find her to be a know-it-all who shuts others down when they try to express their thoughts. In my opinion, she is the worst of all the hosts when it comes to talking over others and interrupting. I can not even imagine how horrible it will be when Rosie joins the show. Everyone watching the show is not liberal but Whoopi doesn’t allow any other opinion to be expressed.
I liked the show after Elizabeth left. Elizabeth did not face facts. Be a republican… but shut up when your wrong. As for Rosie O donnell and Perez. NO I will not watch. O’Donnell is just a big mouth bully and Pérez is annoying. Not everyone is going to be happy with the cast. But I was shocked when they brought O’Donnell back. Her bullying confrontation does not make for good morning coffee or chatting.