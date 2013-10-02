‘The Voice’ winner Danielle Bradbery sets album release date

Danielle Bradbery, “The Voice”s” season 4 winner will release her self-titled album debut on Nov. 19 through Big Machine Records, home to artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw.

No word yet on if the country project, produced by Dann Huff, features Blake Shelton, her mentor on “The Voice.” The two performed her first single, “The Heart Of Dixie,” live on tour. She will also appear, coincidentally enough, on an upcoming episode of the CW”s “Hart of Dixie.”

The 17-year old Bradbery is now set to hit the road with Brad Paisley on his “Beat This Summer” tour in the fine fall month of November.

Despite proving to be a rating bonanza, “The Voice” has not launched any careers into the stratosphere like “American Idol.” Season one and two winners, Javier Colon and Jermaine Paul,” have somewhat fallen off the map (neither has a major label deal), although season three winner (and fellow Team Blake contestant) Cassadee Pope is doing well at country radio with single “Wasting All These Tears” and has her own reality show on “CMT.” Additionally, her debut album comes out Oct. 8.

Plus, runner ups Judith Hill, who stars in the “Twenty Feet From Stardom” doc as well, will release her debut album on Sony next year and is on tour with Josh Groban, and Chris Mann is carving out a space for himself among traditional singers and has two PBS specials.

